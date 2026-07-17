BTS Unveil 'Normal' Music Video, Giving Fans Glimpse Beyond Fame | Watch

BTS, the South Korean boy band, have dropped the much-awaited music video for Normal, one of the standout songs from their latest album Arirang.

The video debuted on Spotify on Friday as a 48-hour exclusive in select Beta markets and will be available on other streaming platforms from Sunday.

BTS Revisit Memories In 'Normal'

Directed by Ukrainian filmmaker Tanu Muino, the video follows RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook after a night of celebration.

Set inside a grand countryside mansion, it shifts between memories of the previous night and the quiet morning after, showing the members spending time alone, with loved ones and their pets.

One of the biggest talking points is the recreation of the viral image showing all seven members standing with their backs to the camera in front of a row of toilets.

The video also pays tribute to BTS' past with subtle references to Boy in Luv, Young Forever, Blood Sweat & Tears, Fire and Spring Day, while hinting at the start of a new chapter in their journey.

A Song About Finding Normal Life

Normal is an alternative pop song that blends soft melodies, psychedelic guitar and BTS' signature mix of singing and rap.

The song talks about the pressure of living under constant public attention while trying to enjoy simple moments with family and friends.

The Buzz Before 'Normal'

Before the release, BTS created huge buzz with an unusual promotional campaign.

The group placed full-page advertisements in newspapers including the New York Post and the San Francisco Chronicle. The ads looked like real tabloid reports and carried the headline "BTS Members Seen in Bathroom Amid Mysterious Gathering," alongside the now-famous bathroom photo.

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The small print read: "Questions have been raised following a late-night photo appearing to show all seven BTS members together in what appears to be an unexpected setting. While the gathering itself remains unconfirmed, some have questioned whether the situation was entirely normal."

Fans were quick to realise that the word "normal" was hinting at BTS' new song from Arirang. The group kept the excitement going by updating its Instagram profile picture to "LAMRON"—"NORMAL" spelled backwards—before eventually revealing that it was all part of the music video's promotional campaign.

'Normal' In Multiple Versions

The group also released the Korean version of the song, which is available now alongside the English, clean, explicit and instrumental versions. The Korean version of the song was first performed during BTS' concert in Busan before being officially released.

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