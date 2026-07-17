ISRO Asked Not To Routinely Clear Exits Of Scientists Linked To Gaganyaan, Other Critical Missions

Amid reports of an increase in resignations among scientists, the Department of Space has instructed major Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centres not to routinely accept resignation or voluntary retirement requests from scientists and engineers associated with critical missions, including Gaganyaan, news agency PTI reported.

The memorandum, issued on Tuesday, applies primarily to Group 'A' scientific and technical personnel.

The Department of Space has directed ISRO centres to refrain from routinely accepting resignation or voluntary retirement requests from these employees, particularly those involved in key national space programmes.

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"Of late, it is noticed that there has been a spate of requests for voluntary retirement and resignation from Group 'A' Scientific/ Technical personnel of ISRO, including those associated with the prestigious Gaganyaan and other important missions/ projects severely impacting the implementation of projects of national importance," the memorandum stated.

"In view of this, it has been decided that voluntary retirement and resignation requests from Scientific & Technical personnel associated with the Gaganyaan and other important Mission/ Projects may not be accepted as a matter of routine," it added.

The memorandum further noted that resignation or voluntary retirement requests from scientists and technical personnel, including those holding the rank of scientist or engineer and below, must be forwarded to the Department of Space for a final decision.

The directive follows reports that more than 100 scientists and engineers have submitted resignation requests at ISRO centres across the country in recent months. While the space agency has not officially disclosed the number of resignations, The Times of India reported that over 80 scientists have left the UR Rao Satellite Centre(URSC) in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Nearly 20 employees have resigned from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. ALSO READ: Skyroot Aerospace To Launch India's First Private Orbital Rocket Vikram-1 On July 18 Acknowledging the resignations, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan told the publication that the space agency was equipped to manage the departures. "Yes, a lot of people go, but that's part of every organisation. The move [memorandum] isn't only to retain, but also to ensure that important projects don't suffer all of a sudden. But if someone is still going, someone else will take responsibility. We're taking care of it," he was quoted as saying.

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