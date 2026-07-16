Skyroot Aerospace To Launch India's First Private Orbital Rocket Vikram-1 On July 18

Indian space startup Skyroot Aerospace is gearing up for a major milestone as it prepares to launch its first orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, on July 18.

Indian space startup Skyroot Aerospace is set to make history on July 18 with the maiden launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket

The mission will be the first attempt by a privately owned and developed launch vehicle to reach orbit from Indian soil, underscoring the growing role of private companies in the country's space sector.

Named Aagaman, the launch is scheduled for 11:30 am from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The maiden flight is intended to validate Skyroot's launch vehicle and pave the way for future commercial satellite launches.

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“We have done everything that could be done to test Vikram-1 on the ground. On 18 July, we are eager to see how Vikram-1 performs in a real flight environment for the first time,” Pawan Kumar Chandana, co-founder and chief executive officer of Skyroot Aerospace, said.

“This is our first test flight, and we will be getting valuable data from it. This will be foundational to Skyroot's aspirations of establishing launch cadence,” he added.

Standing about the height of a seven-storey building, Vikram-1 will be a multi-stage launch vehicle, which is capable of placing satellites weighing up to 350 kg into low Earth orbit.

During its maiden launch, the rocket is expected to target an orbit around 450 km with an inclination of 60 degrees, according to a report by Business Today.

The rocket features an all-carbon composite structure and is powered by propulsion systems developed in-house by Skyroot, including 3D-printing rocket engines and solid-fuel boosters.

Mission Aagaman will carry technology demonstration payloads from four customers, including Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, German space technology company DCubed, and Skyroot's own SCOPE payload.

In addition, the rocket will transport an artwork titled COSMIC Bloom and a micro-art piece, Business Today reported.

“What we are aiming to do on 18 July is bigger than a single launch. It represents the hopes and hard work of around 1,000 people, the contributions of over 400 suppliers, and nearly 3,000 days of resolve to build a global offering from India,” said Naga Bharath Daka, co-founder and chief operating officer of Skyroot.

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The upcoming mission builds on the success of Vikram-S, Skyroot's suborbital launch in November 2022, which became the first privately built Indian rocket to reach space.

With Vikram-1, the company now aims to take the next step by demonstrating its ability to place payloads into orbit and strengthen India's commercial space launch ecosystem, the report added further.