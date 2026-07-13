Who Is Anil Menon? NASA's Indian-Origin Astronaut To Embark On Maiden ISS Mission

NASA astronaut Anil Menon, an Indian-origin physician and engineer, is set to embark on his maiden journey to space on July 14, launching aboard Russia's Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS).

Menon will lift off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at 10:47 a.m. EDT (7:47 p.m. Baikonur time) alongside Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anna Kikina, according to a NASA press release.

The three-member crew is expected to dock with the ISS about three hours after launch, where they will join the Expedition 74 crew for an approximately eight-month mission before returning to Earth in April 2027.

Who Is Anil Menon?

Selected by NASA as part of its 2021 astronaut class, Menon is a physician specialising in emergency medicine and aerospace medicine. Before joining NASA, he served as a flight surgeon supporting astronauts and also worked with SpaceX, helping develop the company's human spaceflight programme.

Born to Indian and Ukrainian parents, Menon earned degrees in neurobiology, mechanical engineering and medicine, before building a career at the intersection of healthcare and space exploration. This will mark Menon's first spaceflight, while it will be the second mission for both Dubrov and Kikina.

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What Will Menon Work On?

During his stay aboard the ISS, Menon will carry out a series of scientific experiments aimed at supporting future long-duration space missions and advancing technologies with applications on Earth.

His research portfolio includes refining the in-space production of semiconductor crystals for high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and medical devices. He will also work on AI-assisted ultrasound using augmented reality, a technology NASA believes could reduce dependence on medical support from Earth during future missions.

Menon will additionally participate in studies examining how blood flow changes in microgravity and help test bioprinting of vascular tissue in space, research that could improve understanding of ageing and contribute to new therapeutic developments.

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NASA To Broadcast Launch Live

NASA said it will provide live coverage of the launch, docking and hatch-opening ceremony on NASA+, Amazon Prime and YouTube.

In a post on X, the US space agency said: "On July 14, @astro_anil is scheduled to lift off on his first-ever flight to the @Space_Station. We will be broadcasting his launch and arrival live on NASA+, YouTube, and other platforms. Learn when to watch."

The ISS has hosted continuous human presence for more than 25 years, serving as a laboratory for research that supports future missions to the Moon under NASA's Artemis programme and eventually to Mars.

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