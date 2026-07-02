'Mission Aagaman': India Set For First Private Orbital Rocket Launch With Vikram-1

India is on the cusp of a new chapter in space exploration, with Skyroot Aerospace announcing Mission Aagaman, the nation's first privately developed orbital rocket launch.

While announcing the watershed moment, Skyroot Aerospace said on X, the company's Vikram-1 Test Flight-1 is scheduled to lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota during a launch window between July 12 and August 4, 2026.

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The Hyderabad-based startup said the Vikram-1 launch vehicle has been fully assembled and stacked at India's historic First Launch Pad (FLP), marking a key milestone ahead of the mission. The rocket is designed to place its payload into a 450-km Low Earth Orbit at an inclination of 60 degrees.

Describing the mission as the beginning of a new era in Indian spaceflight, the company said the countdown has begun for what it called the country's first private orbital rocket launch.

Skyroot also acknowledged the support of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and IN-SPACe, the national space sector regulator and promoter, for enabling private participation in India's space ecosystem.

The mission is expected to be closely watched as it represents a significant step in India's efforts to expand private sector involvement in space exploration and launch services.

A successful orbital mission would mark a major achievement for the country's growing commercial space industry and further strengthen India's position in the global space economy.

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