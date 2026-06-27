What Is 'Omega Block', The Weather Factor Behind Europe's Sizzling Summer

Millions across Europe continue to suffer due to soaring temperatures and a heatwave engulfing the continent. The record temperatures have put pressure on emergency services, disrupted public transport and triggered weather warnings across several countries.



The highest weather warning has been issued in Switzerland, France, Austria, Germany and Hungary due to scorching temperatures, The Guardian reported.

Scientists say ‘Omega block' may be responsible for the deadly heatwave in Europe, as per the Reuters Climate Monitor.



What Is An Omega Block?

The weather phenomenon resembles the Greek letter Omega in shape. An Omega block has a bulbous middle that traps heat in regions for extended periods. The margins have cooler weather.



The Omega block creates a heat dome of sorts, a high-pressure system in the air stuck over a region as the atmospheric dynamics around it block the dome from moving, as per CNA.



This increases temperatures and prevents the formation of clouds, meaning more radiation from the sun hits the earth. It can result in clear, sunny days with little cooling wind.



An Omega block can push temperatures as much as 18°C above normal.



These blocks often occur on the eastern edges of the Atlantic and eastern Pacific, as per the UK Meteorological Department.



An Omega block has led people across western Europe reeling under record-breaking heat. Weather agency Meteo-France stated earlier this week that the conditions were comparable to a heatwave ‌in August ⁠2003 which lasted 16 days and led to approximately 80,000 excess deaths across Europe.



Almost half of Europe's 850 largest cities are facing their worst ever heat stress with a combination of scorching temperatures and humidity.

ALSO READ: Explained: Why 35 Degree Celsius In Britain Can Feel Hotter Than 45 Degree Celsius In India



Europe is heating up at more than double the global average, as per the World Meteorological Organization, making prolonged heat episodes increasingly likely.



The impact is being felt across the continent, with several hospitals in England declaring critical incidents as a result of extreme heat. Schools and workplaces have been thrown into chaos.



In France, over 55 people have drowned while trying to cool down. Four young children have died inside hot cars, The Guardian reported. Two nuclear reactors in the country have been forced to close due to a lack of cooling water.



Europe's Heat Wave Due To Climate Change?



Heat waves have intensified due to climate change, a new study has revealed. The heatwave in western Europe is the most widespread and severe ever, The Guardian reported.

Scientists have said that the severity and scope of the heatwave is possible only due to the climate crisis, which is driven by fossil fuel burning.



ALSO READ: 'No Longer Distant Threat': UN Chief Sounds Climate Alarm As Heatwave Grips Europe

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