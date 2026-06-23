'No Longer Distant Threat': UN Chief Sounds Climate Alarm As Heatwave Grips Europe

A severe heatwave sweeping across Europe has left at least 18 people dead in France and triggered top-tier "red" weather warnings across France, Spain, and large swathes of Western and Central Europe. Forecasters warned that temperatures will intensify well past 40°C in the coming days, leading to health emergencies, school closures, wildlife distress, and disruption.

French authorities reported that among the victims were two children, aged two and four, who were found unconscious in a parked car outside their home in south-eastern France.

Three elderly residents in the Bordeaux region also died from heat-related complications, while 13 people drowned after seeking relief from soaring temperatures in rivers, lakes, and other unsupervised swimming areas, Reuters reported.

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UN Secretary-General António Guterres posted on X, “I've just arrived in London, where a severe heatwave is projected, with all its dramatic consequences.

It's become increasingly evident that climate change is no longer a distant threat. We feel its effects now.

My message at London #ClimateAction Week: More than ever, we must accelerate the transition to clean energy.”

According to Imperial College London researcher Clair Barnes, Europe's heatwave is caused by an "Omega block". This weather pattern traps a central bulge of hot air between two flanking pockets of cooler air.

Scientists warned that climate change is intensifying such extreme weather events, making heatwaves more frequent and severe.

Wildlife has also suffered, with rescue centres in Belgium reporting hundreds of heat-stressed animals. Experts noted that nest temperatures reaching 50-60°C have forced many young birds to abandon their nests to survive.

According to climate researchers, Europe is warming at more than twice the global average rate, underscoring growing concerns over the continent's vulnerability to extreme heat.

Belgium's IRM forecasts record temperatures, prompting the cancellation of peak-hour trains on Monday and Tuesday. Europe's heatwave is expected to peak on Wednesday, with Paris reaching 41°C. Consequently, several Parisian train lines reduced services on Monday, according to the BBC.

France's national railway operator, SNCF, has urged vulnerable passengers to postpone or completely avoid train travel throughout the week due to the extreme heat.

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