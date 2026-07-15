The Batman: Part II Teaser Out; Robert Pattinson's DC Film Gets February 2028 Release — Watch

The first teaser for The Batman: Part II has finally been unveiled, giving fans a glimpse of Robert Pattinson's return as Gotham's Caped Crusader. Directed by Matt Reeves, the upcoming superhero film continues the dark and grounded world introduced in The Batman in 2022.

The sequel promises a bigger mystery, deeper character arcs and a fresh chapter in Bruce Wayne's journey, while expanding the crime-ridden universe established in the first film.

Cast And Creative Team

Reeves returns as director and has co-written the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin. Reeves is also producing the film alongside Lynn Harris and Dylan Clark, with James Gunn and Peter Safran serving through DC Studios. The film is backed by DC Studios and 6th & Idaho Productions

Pattinson reprises his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman. The ensemble cast also includes Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb/The Penguin, Scarlett Johansson as Gilda Dent, Sebastian Stan as Harvey Dent and Charles Dance as Charles Dent.

Returning supporting actors include Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál and Gil Perez-Abraham as Martinez, while Barry Keoghan is expected to reprise his role as the Joker.

Plot Details

Set during winter, The Batman: Part II follows Wayne as he investigates a new wave of corruption spreading through Gotham City after the devastating floods. The story is expected to focus more on Wayne's personal struggles while continuing the mystery-driven narrative that defined the first film. The sequel also builds on the events of the spin-off series The Penguin.

Director Matt Reeves recently shared the post on social media, while continuing to keep several key plot details under wraps.

Original Film's Box Office Performance

Released in 2022, The Batman emerged as both a commercial and critical success. Starring Pattinson in the lead role, the film earned more than $772 million worldwide against a reported production budget of around $200 million.

The superhero thriller received praise for its detective-style storytelling, Reeves' darker vision of Gotham and Pattinson's performance as the iconic vigilante, paving the way for an ambitious sequel.

Release Date

The Batman: Part II is scheduled to hit theatres on Feb. 18, 2028, under DC's Elseworlds banner. The film was initially slated for an earlier release but underwent multiple postponements due to the lengthy script development, the impact of the 2023 Hollywood strikes and additional post-production work.

A third instalment has already been planned to complete Matt Reeves' Batman trilogy.

Watch Trailer Here:

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