Dhurandhar Becomes Most-Watched Non-English Movie On Netflix In First Half Of 2026

Dhurandhar has emerged as Netflix's most-watched non-English film during the first half of 2026. The streaming platform shared its latest What We Watched report, revealing viewing trends from January to June 2026.

According to the report, Indian content recorded its strongest six-month performance on the platform so far, with Dhurandhar leading the way among international films.

Dhurandhar Leads Netflix's Non-English Film Rankings

According to Netflix's What We Watched report, Dhurandhar registered 37 million views, making it the most-watched non-English film on the platform during the first half of 2026.

The report also highlighted strong performances from other Indian titles. Accused recorded 19 million views, followed by Made in Korea with 18 million and Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web Season 1 with 16 million views. Netflix stated that India achieved its highest viewing figures for six months to date.

Netflix Crosses 97 Billion Viewing Hours

Netflix revealed that its members watched more than 97 billion hours of content between January and June 2026, marking its highest-ever viewing hours for a six-month period.

The company also announced that it will change the format of its engagement reports. Beginning in Q1 2027, Netflix will publish annual What We Watched reports instead of releasing them every six months.

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Global Shows And Films Draw Massive Audiences

Among television titles, His & Hers became the most-watched series of the period with 104 million views, while Bridgerton Season 4 attracted 100 million views. The return of the series also boosted viewership for previous instalments, with the entire Bridgerton franchise accumulating 180 million views during the reporting period.

On the film front, War Machine led Netflix's original movie slate with 147 million views. It was followed by The Rip (136 million), Swapped (131 million), Apex (129 million) and Thrash (100 million).

Non-English Content Continues To Expand

Netflix said that more than one-third of all viewing on the platform came from non-English titles. Productions from South Korea, Japan, Spain, India, South Africa, Poland, Brazil, Mexico, Norway, Thailand, Italy and Denmark featured among the platform's most-watched releases during the first half of the year.

The viewing figures and engagement data are based on Netflix's What We Watched report, which covers member viewing activity between January and June 2026.

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