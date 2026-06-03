'Don't Touch Debris, Sharpnel': Kuwait Activates Warning Sirens, Air Defences After Iran Attacks US Bases

Kuwait activated warning sirens and deployed its air defence systems after Iran claimed responsibility for missile and drone attacks targeting US military bases in the Gulf nation, amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Ministry of Defence spokesperson Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan, stated The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army air defence units successfully intercepted several "hostile missile and drone threats" before they could reach their intended targets.

Residents across multiple parts of Kuwait reported hearing loud explosions, which military authorities later confirmed were the result of aerial interceptions carried out by defence forces.

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In the aftermath of the interceptions, Kuwaiti authorities issued urgent safety advisories to the public. Al-Atwan urged citizens and residents to avoid approaching or touching any debris, shrapnel, or unidentified objects that may have fallen from intercepted drones.

"Such objects may pose serious risks to public safety," he said, calling on the public to immediately report any suspicious debris through the emergency hotline 112 or to the relevant authorities. He also stressed the importance of relying solely on official sources for information and following all security instructions.

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed the strikes targeted US military facilities in Kuwait. Tehran described the operation as retaliation for recent American military actions in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and Qeshm Island. Iranian officials specifically cited US strikes on an Iranian telecommunications tower on Sirik Island as the trigger for the attack.

The IRGC Aerospace Force warned that any further military action by the United States would provoke a stronger response.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Former Speaker of the Kuwait National Assembly Al-Ghanim expressed deep concern for the nation's security, invoking prayers for safety as emergency sirens sounded across the country.

"O God, protect Kuwait with Your invincible might and Your unfailing protection," Al-Ghanim wrote. "Humiliate those who wish it harm, and shield it from the evil of those who disregard its rights and its neighbors. Humiliate the oppressor when he transgresses, and the aggressor when he attacks."

The high-profile politician emphasised resilience and national sovereignty, concluding his message with an appeal for lasting stability.

"Grant our nation continued security, glory, and stability. For nations are protected by Your care before any force, and endure by Your grace after every trial," the post read, accompanied by the hashtag #Sirens.

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