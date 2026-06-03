Iran Attacks US Bases In Kuwait; Explosions Heard In Bahrain After America Strikes Qeshm Island

Iran launched a wave of ballistic missiles and drones at US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain on Wednesday, after American forces struck an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

The development touched off one of the most dangerous action-reaction exchanges of the ongoing conflict.

The IRGC said the missile strikes were carried out in retaliation for what it called the "arrogance and blatant aggression committed by the terrorist American forces" following the US military's targeted strikes against Iranian radar and drone capabilities on Qeshm Island

Iranian state media claimed missiles were launched toward Camp Arifjan and Ali Al Salem Air Base, both of which host U.S. military personnel. Reports also emerged of sirens sounding in Saudi Arabia, though officials had not immediately confirmed an attack.

As per CENTCOM, the US military struck an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island. No US personnel were harmed.

According to the CENTCOM statement, American forces had acted in direct response to the Iranian offensive: "U.S. forces successfully defeated multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones, and conducted self-defense strikes on Qeshm Island in response to attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East, June 2."

The statement detailed the scale of the interceptions: two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, while three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by U.S. and Bahraini air defense forces.

CENTCOM also confirmed it had shot down three Iranian one-way attack drones targeting civilian mariners transiting regional waters. "CENTCOM forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression during the ongoing ceasefire," the statement concluded.

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In a statement attributed to the IRGC and reported by Clash Report, Tehran issued a sweeping warning: "The era of 'hit and run' is over. Any new foolishness will be met with a seismic, crushing, and decisive response that goes beyond established rules and boundaries. We will not hesitate to turn all aggressors' headquarters and interests in the region to ashes."

The developments represent one of the broadest Iranian attacks on Gulf states since the conflict began, raising concerns about a wider regional escalation beyond Iran's direct confrontation with the United States and Israel.

Qeshm Island is located in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping lanes and a focal point of recent tensions involving Iran, as the United States continues enforcing a blockade of maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports.

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