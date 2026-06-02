US Rules Out Sanctions Waiver To Reopen Hormuz; Flags Oman's 'Flirting' With Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday firmly rejected the possibility of easing sanctions on Iran in return for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, accusing Tehran of heightening tensions in one of the world's most crucial maritime trade routes.

Testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio said the United States would not reward Iran with economic concessions if it decides to reverse actions that threaten global shipping and energy supplies.

"The United States is not going to provide sanctions relief simply because Iran decides to reopen the Strait of Hormuz," Rubio told lawmakers, underscoring Washington's hardline stance toward Tehran. The offer for sanctions relief is only tied to Tehran giving up its nuclear ambitions, he added.

Rubio also claimed that Iran has laid mines across large sections of the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which a significant share of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas exports passes.

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The allegation comes amid heightened concerns over regional security and the potential impact of any disruption on global energy markets.

The top US diplomat further flagged Oman's "flirting" with Iran for control of Hormuz. He was apparently referring to the recent reports which claimed that Muscat is in favour of jointly controlling the strait with Tehran, and may back the latter's plan to impose shipping tolls.

Rubio's remarks come as tensions between Iran and the West remain elevated. Any prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could have far-reaching consequences for international trade and energy prices, given the route's importance to global oil flows.

Rubio's comments signal that Washington intends to maintain pressure on Iran and is unwilling to offer sanctions relief as part of any arrangement linked to the reopening of the strategic waterway.

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