India’s New Inflation Trackers: DPIIT To Launch Output And Service PPIs On June 15

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Tuesday said that it will begin publishing a new set of producer price indicators, including the Output Producer Price Index (Output PPI) and the Service Producer Price Index (Service PPI), from June 15, 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen inflation measurement in the economy.

According to DPIIT, the price indices will be released at 12:00 noon on June 15. While the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), Output PPI and Trial Input PPI will be compiled and published every month, the Service PPI will be released on a quarterly basis.

"The new inflation framework will see WPI, Output PPI and Trial Input PPI released every month, while the Service PPI will provide a quarterly snapshot of price trends in the services sector," DPIIT said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Why BofA Is Betting On India's Affluent Consumer Despite Inflation Concerns

The first release will include the provisional WPI and Output PPI data for May 2026, along with historical back-series data beginning April 2023.

DPIIT also said the Trial Input PPI for the manufacturing sector will be published on an experimental basis from March 2026 onwards. The exercise is intended to assess data quality and gather feedback from stakeholders and users before wider adoption.

Meanwhile, the inaugural Service PPI release will cover the provisional estimates for the fourth quarter of FY26, accompanied by a back series extending to the first quarter of FY24.

ALSO READ: RBI Likely To Hold Rates, Raise Inflation Forecast: HSBC's Pranjul Bhandari

The introduction of the new indices is expected to provide policymakers, businesses and analysts with a more comprehensive picture of price movements across production and services segments of the economy.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.