Salman Khan Vs 'Kala Hiran': Actor's Legal Notice Targets Blackbuck Case-Inspired Movie

Salman Khan's legal team has reportedly issued a legal notice to the makers of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, a film that claims to be inspired by the actor's long-running blackbuck case and the events surrounding it.

According to a report from India Today, the actor's legal representatives have demanded an immediate halt to the film's development, promotion and publicity activities.

What Does The Legal Notice Say?

The notice reportedly argues that Kala Hiran amounts to a "gross violation of personality rights" and alleges that the filmmakers are using Salman Khan's identity, reputation and public image without his consent.

It also raises concerns about the blackbuck case, which remains pending before the Rajasthan High Court. According to the legal notice, any dramatised or sensationalised depiction of the matter could influence public opinion and potentially interfere with judicial proceedings.

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The actor's legal team has reportedly stated that Salman Khan has neither authorised nor approved the use of his name, likeness, persona or events allegedly connected to him for the film.

The notice further seeks the removal of posters, promotional material and any content that could create an association between the actor and the project.

Film Announcement Sparked Legal Move

The controversy gained attention after producer Amit Jani unveiled Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, directed by Bharata Srinate.

The film's first-look poster featured imagery linked to hunting and crime, while another promotional image showed a character wearing a bracelet similar to one often associated with Salman Khan. The makers also announced plans to release the teaser on June 20.

Speaking to IANS earlier, producer Amit Jani had said the film was inspired by the blackbuck controversy and related events.

Background Of The Blackbuck Case

The case dates back to 1998 when Salman Khan and his co-stars, including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam, were in Rajasthan shooting for Hum Saath - Saath Hain.

Salman was accused of hunting endangered blackbucks near Kankani village in Jodhpur. Members of the Bishnoi community subsequently pursued legal action.

In 2018, a Jodhpur court convicted Salman Khan and sentenced him to five years in prison. He was later granted bail. The matter continues to remain before the Rajasthan High Court.

The case has remained in public discussion over the years, particularly due to threats allegedly linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose community considers the blackbuck a sacred animal.

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