Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery Capacity, Spec Bump Tipped — But What About Pricing?

Apple is reportedly planning to equip the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with different battery sizes depending on the region. A recent leak indicates that models sold in markets that rely on physical SIM cards may receive a smaller battery, while eSIM-only versions could feature a larger capacity. Other hardware upgrades have also been tipped, which combined are expected to drive up production costs. This has led to speculation about whether or not Apple will increase the prices of its next-generation flagship.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Battery Configurations

Apple is said to be testing two battery options for the iPhone 18 Pro — approximately 4,056mAh for versions supporting physical SIM cards and a 4,288mAh cell for eSIM-only models — according to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station, later corroborated by another tipster Ice Universe.

Similar variations may apply to the iPhone 18 Pro Max, where eSIM-only models could include batteries ranging from 5,100mAh to 5,200mAh, compared to around 5,000mAh for physical SIM variants.

This variation could become increasingly important as Apple expands its eSIM-only approach to additional regions, with some European markets seeing this transition starting with the iPhone 18 series. Long-term, Apple is expected to eliminate physical SIM support entirely, which would remove these battery differences.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Range To See Spec Bump But Stable Pricing

The iPhone 18 Pro models are anticipated to run on Apple's A20 Pro processor. Built on TSMC's advanced 2nm technology, the A20 Pro is tipped to deliver superior power efficiency and better performance. The device is also rumoured to feature a variable-aperture 48MP main camera, part of a broader triple 48MP rear setup.

The battery, camera, and processor upgrades are likely to raise manufacturing costs for the Cupertino-based tech major. While there's a chance it could lead to higher retail prices, industry insiders suggest Apple might choose to absorb some of the costs, especially in competitive markets like China, to face off better against local smartphone companies.

Also read: Apple iPhone Ultra May Come In White, Get Vapour Chamber Cooling

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.