Salman Khan Vs 'Kala Hiran': Producer Amit Jani Accuses Actor's Camp Of Intimidation

The legal dispute surrounding Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy has intensified after producer Amit Jani publicly responded to the legal notice reportedly sent by actor Salman Khan's team.

While Salman's legal representatives have objected to the film over alleged violations of personality rights and concerns regarding the ongoing blackbuck case, Jani has accused Salman's camp of attempting to pressure those associated with the project.

What The Notice Demands?

According to reports from India Today, Salman Khan's legal team has argued that the film could affect ongoing court proceedings and damage the actor's reputation. The notice reportedly seeks a halt to the project's development and promotional activities.

Producer Responds To Legal Notice

Sharing the alleged legal notice online, Jani wrote, "Salman Khan is intimidating people associated with Kala Hiran with a legal notice. The motive of this notice is that people get scared in the face of his stardom and glamour," he alleged.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Vs 'Kala Hiran': Actor's Legal Notice Targets Blackbuck Case-Inspired Movie

In another strongly worded caption, Jani claimed that the purpose of the notice was to create fear among those involved in the film.

"The intent of these notices is to instill fear so that people yield to his influence. It's his tendency to intimidate. I, however, do not easily succumb to intimidation," he wrote.

What Is Kala Hiran About?

Directed by Bharata Srinate and produced under the Jani Firefox Films banner, Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy was recently announced with a first-look poster and teaser release date.

ALSO READ: 'Kala Hiran': Film Based On Salman Khan's Black Buck Controversy Unveiled

According to the filmmakers, the project is inspired by the events surrounding the 1998 blackbuck case involving Salman Khan and the developments that followed over the years.

Speaking to IANS, Jani said, "In 1998, Salman Khan was accused of blackbuck poaching in Kankani village, Jodhpur. The courtroom drama, crime, thriller, and the enmity between Lawrence and Salman Khan related to that case have been presented in cinematic form."

He further claimed that the story includes "the hunting that took place at that time, Salman Khan's arrest and the punishment."

Producer Rejects Claims Against The Film

Jani, however, has rejected suggestions that Kala Hiran is a biographical film on Salman Khan. He maintains that the project is based on publicly known events and broader issues linked to the Bishnoi community, wildlife conservation and the legal controversy that followed.

For now, the filmmakers have not announced any changes to the project, and Salman Khan's team has not publicly responded to Jani's allegations.

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