NEET MDS 2026 Result To Be OUT Today; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is set to declare the eagerly awaited NEET MDS 2026 results today, June 2, 2026. A multitude of dental candidates who took part in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery on May 2, 2026, are keenly anticipating the score release.

According to the official announcement, the board will disclose the results in the form of an extensive merit list on its official website. While the specific time of release is not yet confirmed, historical patterns suggest that the official link will go live by late afternoon or evening. Candidates are encouraged to have their examination details ready for prompt access to their results for NEET MDS.

NEET MDS Result 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access the NEET MDS Result 2026 will be shared here, once the result link is activated -> NEET MDS 2026 Result Direct Link

How to Check and Download NEET MDS Result PDF

Once available, you can check the results by following these steps:

Step 1: Navigate to the official site at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examinations' tab and head to the ‘NEET MDS' section.

Step 3: Select the ‘Result for NEET MDS 2026' link found in the notifications.

Step 4: Open the webpage and click on the official result PDF download link.

Step 5: Press Ctrl + F and type in your roll number to locate your final rank.

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NEET MDS Result 2026: Merit List and Cutoff Scores (tentative)

The results will first be available in a downloadable PDF format. This merit list will include each candidate's roll number, personal score out of 960, and All India Rank (AIR). In addition to the scores, NBEMS will release the minimum category-specific qualifying cutoff percentiles, enabling test-takers to swiftly determine their eligibility for centralised counselling.

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NEET MDS Result 2026: Individual Scorecards Post Document Release

While the centralised merit PDF will be released today, personal scorecards will not be instantly available to download. NBEMS generally activates links for individual candidate scorecards within three to four days following the announcement.

Aspirants will need to log into their accounts with their application ID to retrieve these scorecards, which are essential for the physical verification stages.

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