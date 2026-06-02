KCET 2026 Results To Be Out Soon At cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Check Direct link To Download

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced a revised date for the KCET 2026 results. A tweet shared on KEA's official X account states that the KCET 2026 results will only be announced post June 1. This change comes after an adjustment in the schedule for agricultural and veterinary practical examinations, which was set to be conducted at the Hiriyur Centre on June 1.

Officially, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is yet to announce a date for KCET 2026 results.

H. Prasanna, the executive director of KEA, has verified that the University of Agricultural Sciences has altered the executive director practical exam specifically for those candidates enrolled at the Hiriyur Centre.

"The Agriculture and Veterinary Practical Exam will be conducted at the Hiriyur Centre on June 1, and only after that will the CET - 2026 results be announced. This decision has been made because the University of Agricultural Sciences has rescheduled the agriculture practical exam for candidates at the Hiriyur Centre," the official post read.

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“A total of 24,250 candidates had applied for the agriculture practical exam, and the CET results will be announced only after the university provides the marks of those who appeared for the exam to #KEA. Until the results are announced, candidates/parents should try to learn about the counselling process. They can also obtain information about registering options. If possible, they can participate in the CET seat allotment mock rounds organized by #KEA in government engineering/medical colleges until May 30, the post added”

KCET Results 2026: Direct Links

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

KEA administered the KCET 2026 examination on April 23 and April 24 for entry into various undergraduate professional programs available throughout Karnataka. Last year, the KCET results were declared on May 24.

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KCET Results 2026: Follow these steps to check & download the result

Step 1: Visit the official KEA website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for the KCET 2026 Result.

Step 3: Input the registration number along with the necessary details.

Step 4: Submit the login credentials.

Step 5: Review the marks and rank card displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and retain the scorecard for future admission purposes.

KCET 2026: What next after the result?

In conjunction with the result preparation, KEA has indicated that KCET counselling for admissions is anticipated to commence in the first week of June. This year, the counselling timetable is expected to initiate earlier than in previous years, when there was typically a longer interval following the result announcement.

The admission procedure will take place in several phases, starting with option entry rounds. During this phase, candidates will need to submit their preferred colleges and courses in order of priority. Based on these selections, the seat allotment results will be disclosed.

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