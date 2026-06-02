'All Systems Glow': Apple Gives New Tagline To WWDC 2026 — Check Keynote Timings, How To Watch, Expectations

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference 2026 begins with its main keynote on Monday, June 8, at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. IST). The event runs through Friday, June 12, and will feature the debut of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, visionOS 27, tvOS 27, along with developer sessions. Apple has now released a new “Get Ready” video to help developers make the most of the conference. In addition, the “coming bright up” tagline for this year's WWDC had been replaced by the “all systems glow” punchline, which not only hints at darker UI and glowing elements but also plays on the phrase “all systems go.”

How To Watch Apple WWDC 2026 Keynote

The WWDC 2026 keynote can be viewed on the following platforms:

Apple's YouTube channel.

Apple TV app on any compatible device.

Apple's Events website.

Apple WWDC 2026: What To Expect On The Software Front

This year's conference is expected to showcase deeper integration of Apple Intelligence across devices, aiming to deliver a more seamless and intelligent user experience. A major highlight will be a significant upgrade to Siri, featuring improved contextual awareness and quicker responses for more natural interactions.

iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS updates are also anticipated to bring enhanced multitasking capabilities and greater integration of Apple Intelligence, boosting productivity and customisation.

Apple WWDC 2026: Hardware Updates Expected

On the hardware front, several new products are rumoured. Apple could introduce its first security camera, incorporating Face ID for strong privacy-focused authentication. A hybrid HomePod Pad device, blending speaker and tablet functions, is rumoured.

A refreshed Apple TV powered by the A17 Pro chip may arrive with advanced Apple Intelligence features and lossless audio support. Updated HomePod and HomePod Mini models are expected to offer better Siri performance, superior sound, and broader smart home compatibility.

For Macs, the Mac Mini is likely to feature M5 and M5 Pro chips, though storage may start at 512GB due to supply constraints. The 24-inch iMac is expected to gain the M5 chip with possible new colour options, while a 30-inch iMac Pro with M5 Max could mark Apple's 50th anniversary. Finally, the Mac Studio may receive M5 Max and M5 Ultra processors for high-end professional workloads.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro Max Camera Upgrade Is Coming — But Will Apple Bump The Device's Price?

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