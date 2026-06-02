Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Vibhuvana Sankashti On June 3 or 4? Date, Muhurat Timing, Fast Rituals And More

Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi is considered one of the most highly regarded Sankashti Chaturthi observations in Hindu tradition. This special Sankashti Chaturthi occurs on the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) of Adhik Maas, a sacred lunar month in the Hindu calendar that appears once every three years. This Sankashti is considered extremely rare and holds immense spiritual significance for devotees of Lord Ganesha.

Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 Date and Time

This year, there has been some confusion among devotees regarding the date and time of Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi, as the tithi overlaps between June 3 and June 4. According to the Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Adhik Maas will begin on Wednesday, June 3, at 9:22 p.m. and will continue till 11:31 p.m. on Thursday, June 4.

The Chandrodayan (moonrise) will occur at 10:04 p.m. on June 3. Since the moonrise falls on June 3, the Sankashti Chaturthi fast will be observed on the same day. The ritual of offering arghya to the moon holds special significance in the fast. That is why, despite Chaturthi falling on the entire day on June 4, the Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi fast will be observed on June 3.

Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 Subh Muhurat

Labh Choghadiya: From 5:23 am to 7:07 am

From 5:23 am to 7:07 am Amrit Choghadiya : From 7:07 am to 8:51 am

: From 7:07 am to 8:51 am Shubh Choghadiya: From 10:35 am to 12:19 pm

Evening Choghadiya

Labh Choghadiya : From 5:31 pm to 7:15 pm

: From 5:31 pm to 7:15 pm Shubh Choghadiya : From 8:31 pm to 9:47 pm

: From 8:31 pm to 9:47 pm Amrit Choghadiya: From 9:47 pm to 11:03 pm

Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi 2026 Rituals

This Sankashti Chaturthi, which occurs once every three years, is considered to be special because it also falls on Wednesday, which is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Devotees who wish to observe the fast should wake up early in the morning and take a bath.

After bathing, devotees are advised to wear clean clothes and first meditate on God and take a vow to fast. Next, thoroughly clean the prayer room and spread a yellow cloth on a wooden platform. After installing the idol or statue of Lord Ganesha, sprinkle Ganga water all around it. Then, bathe Ganesha with Panchamrit and offer him Durva grass.

Devotees can also offer Lord Ganesha betel leaves, fruits, flowers, and other offerings, including modaks. During the puja, remember not to offer broken or dry rice to Ganesha. Worship Lord Ganesha by chanting his mantras. Afterward, perform Ganesha's aarti and fast for the entire day before performing the ritualistic worship in the evening.

On the day of Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi, one must offer Arghya to the moon at the time of moonrise. The fast is concluded after offering arghya to the Moon and seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha for a life filled with prosperity and free of obstacles.

Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi Significance

This auspicious day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha. According to Hindu beliefs, worshipping Ganapati on this day helps remove difficulties, brings peace, and opens the path to happiness and prosperity. As Adhik Maas occurs only once every few years, the spiritual merit of fasting, chanting, and charity on this day holds significance.

The fast is observed by devotees to overcome long-standing obstacles, financial difficulties, and emotional burdens. The fast is broken only after offering arghya (water) to the moon, representing the harmony between emotional calm and physical wisdom.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.