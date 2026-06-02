Intel Responds To Nvidia; Launches New Generation Of CPU, AI Chips

A day after Nvidia announced partnership with Microsoft to build the next generation of personal computers, Intel has responded, unveiling a new generation of server processors while detailing an AI accelerator built to undercut its rival on and deployment, in the Computex 2026 event.

The centrepiece of Intel's Computex 2026 event was the Xeon6+ processor family, codenamed Clearwater Forest. These pack quite the punch, with up to 288 efficiency cores in a single socket. Intel said it is the world's first data centre processor built on its 18A manufacturing node.

The chipmaker also shared new details on Crescent Island, its inference-focused data-centre GPU. Built on the Xe3P architecture, which supports a staggering 480 GB of LPDDR5X memory in a 350-watt, air-cooled design.

This is a key pivot from Nvidia and AMD, whose GPUs rely on costlier high-bandwidth memory and liquid cooling, allowing Intel to sidestep the global HBM shortage. Crescent Island is slated for customer sampling in the second half of 2026.

Chief Executive Officer Lip-Bu Tan, delivering a keynote titled "The Next Era of AI," argued that AI scales through complete systems rather than accelerators alone, spanning CPU, networking, memory and software. Intel also rolled out E835 Ethernet adapters supporting up to 200 GbE and expanded its entry-level Xeon 6300 line.

On infrastructure, Intel announced a Rackscale Blueprints initiative and an expanded partnership with Foxconn to build rack-scale systems, its answer to Nvidia's integrated offerings.

In consumer computing, Intel showcased its Arc G3 chips for gaming handhelds and previewed Nova Lake, its next-generation desktop platform, for a late-2026 launch. It confirmed that big-core Xeon 7 "Diamond Rapids" processors will arrive in 2027.

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