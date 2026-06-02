Amazon, Eternal, Meesho, Swiggy And Zepto Announce Digital Commerce Coalition — What Is It?

Major e-commerce firms such as Eternal, Meesho, Amazon, Swiggy and Zepto have collaborated to launch the Digital Commerce Coalition aimed at a sustainable growth of India's digital commerce ecosystem.

The coalition seeks to address shared goals including strengthening consumer trust, enabling responsible innovation, promoting equitable economic participation, and fostering people and planet-positive outcomes across the digital economy, according to a release by the Digital Commerce Coalition on Monday, June 1.

The platform, which brings together leading digital-first ecommerce companies across the country, will aim to focus on areas where collective industry action can help improve customer experiences, expand opportunities for entrepreneurs and small businesses, strengthen supply chains, support delivery partners, and contribute to broader economic development.

New Delhi-based public policy consulting firm, Koan Advisory Group, will serve as the secretariat for the Digital Commerce Coalition.

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Speaking on the latest initiative, Dr Jaskiran Bedi, Head of Public Policy at Eternal, said, “Digital commerce is making everyday consumption more convenient while also enabling new avenues of livelihood and entrepreneurship for millions. We believe the Coalition creates a strong case for collaboration across industry, and we look forward to contributing meaningfully to its shared vision.”

Highlighting entrepreneurship opportunities, Prachi Bhuchar, Head of Public Policy at Meesho, said, “At Meesho, we have seen firsthand how digital commerce can unlock entrepreneurship and economic opportunity at scale, particularly across small businesses and underserved markets. As ecommerce adoption deepens across Bharat, collaborative industry initiatives can help shape inclusive growth.”

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Emphasising on the rationale behind the initiative, Rachit Ranjan, Chief Policy Officer, Zepto said, “India's digital commerce sector is at an inflection point. The choices the industry makes now will shape how MSMEs access markets, how supply chains become more resilient, and how consumer trust is protected. The Digital Commerce Coalition is important because no single company can solve for these key priorities alone.”

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