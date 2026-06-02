Claude Down: Users Say AI Chatbot, App, Website Inaccessible. Here's What Anthropic Says

Claude AI experienced a service disruption on Tuesday, with developer Anthropic confirming increased error rates across multiple services as teams worked to resolve the issue.

The initial signs of the outage emerged when users encountered failed requests, slow loading times and intermittent service interruptions. Later, users reported difficulties accessing the AI assistant early with outage complaints quickly surfacing across online platforms. Anthropic's Claude chatbot is facing an outage in India, with more than 279 reports logged on Downdetector as of 1:13 pm.

A majority of the reported issues in India were mainly around around Claude Chat, which accounts for 61% of complaints. Meanwhile, 20% of users experienced problems with the app, and 14% have reported issues with the website.

Users took to X to flag disruptions, saying the chatbot service is currently unresponsive. Many reported seeing an error message stating, "Due to unexpected constraints, Claude is unable to respond to your message."

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The website also showed a message, "Taking longer than usual. Trying again shortly "

Anthropic later acknowledged the disruption on its official status page, stating that several Claude-related services were facing elevated error rates. The company released a statement saying that the issue has been identified and are investigating it.

"The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented. We are currently investigating this issue," the status message on the website stated.

Claude AI Down

Photo: Claude Website

According to Anthropic's incident report, the outage affected several major Claude products and services such as which included Claude AI, Claude Console, Claude API, and Claude Code.

According to Claude's status website, on June 1, Anthropic experienced multiple service disruptions across several Claude models. The earliest incident was reported with elevated errors for Opus 4.7. Shortly after, Sonnet 4.5 had elevated errors starting and a fix was deployed with monitoring continuing until the incident was fully resolved. Later that day, degraded performance for Sonnet 4.6 was investigated. The issue was resolved on the same day.

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