Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Doubles Endorsement Fee After Record-Breaking IPL 2026 Season

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has reportedly increased his endorsement charges after a sensational campaign in the 2026 Indian Premier League.

The Rajasthan Royals opener is now commanding between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore per brand deal, a significant jump from the Rs 1 crore he charged before the IPL season, NDTV reported, citing a source.

The hard hitting batter from Bihar currently endorses Red Bull and Complan. The sharp rise in Sooryavanshi's commercial value follows a record-breaking IPL campaign that cemented his status as one of the game's brightest young stars. The 15-year-old finished as the tournament's highest run-scorer with 776 runs, becoming the youngest player in the league's 19-year history to win the Orange Cap.

Sooryavanshi also rewrote the record books by smashing 72 sixes in just 16 innings — the most by any batter in a single IPL season. His remarkable exploits with the bat earned him the Most Valuable Player award, capping off a dream season for the prodigious youngster.

Despite enjoying phenomenal personal success, the boy couldn't experience the joy of winning the IPL as RR were beaten by Gujarat Titans in Qualifier-2 of Playoffs.

Impressed by his remarkable performance during the league, many experts are now asking for his inclusion in India's senior squad. However Sooryavanshi will have to wait for his maiden senior team call-up. For now he has been included in the India A squad which will be playing a tri-nation one-day tournament also featuring Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. The tournament will be played in Sri Lanka and gets underway later this month.

Sooryavanshi first burst into the spotlight when Rajasthan Royals secured his services for Rs 1 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. At just 13 years of age, he became the youngest player in the tournament's history to land a million-rupee contract.

The prodigious batter wasted little time in proving his worth. During the 2025 season, he lit up the competition with a breathtaking innings of 101 off just 38 deliveries against Gujarat Titans. His century came in only 35 balls, making it the second-fastest hundred in IPL history. The knock also saw him become the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket at the age of 14, further underlining his immense potential.

Sooryavanshi's rise continued on the international stage earlier this year when he played a pivotal role in India's triumph at the Under-19 World Cup. The teenager delivered a match-winning masterclass in the final, smashing 175 off just 80 balls against England. His outstanding performances throughout the tournament earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

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