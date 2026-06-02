Obsession Box Office: Curry Barker's Horror Thriller Crosses New Milestones In India, Overseas — Check Earnings

Curry Barker's horror thriller Obsession continues to surprise both trade analysts and audiences with its impressive box office performance.

The low-budget horror film has not only crossed the Rs 10-crore mark in India but is also enjoying a dream run globally.

India Run Remains Strong

The film added around Rs 0.36 crore on Day 5, according to estimates from Sacnilk. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 10.11 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 12.10 crore.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of nearly 27% during Tuesday morning shows. Hyderabad emerged as the strongest market with 57% occupancy, followed by Chennai at 44% and Kochi at 34%.

Bengaluru and the National Capital Region registered 19% occupancy each, while Mumbai reported 14%.

Obsession opened with Rs 1.75 crore on Friday before showing remarkable growth over the weekend. It collected Rs 2.75 crore on Saturday and peaked at Rs 3.25 crore on Sunday. The film then remained steady on Monday with Rs 2 crore, indicating that positive word-of-mouth is helping sustain audience interest.

The horror thriller is currently running in 577 shows across the country.

Global Box Office Keeps Climbing

While Obsession is performing well in India, its worldwide numbers are even more remarkable.

The film has now earned around $148 million globally despite being produced on a reported budget of less than $1 million. In North America alone, the film has crossed the $100 million milestone.

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What's making the achievement even more extraordinary is the film's unusual growth pattern. Obsession opened with $17 million in its debut weekend before jumping to $23 million in its second weekend. Instead of slowing down, the horror film climbed even higher in its third weekend, collecting an impressive $26.4 million.

The film managed to achieve this feat despite facing competition from fellow horror release Backrooms, becoming a rare example of a movie earning more in its third weekend than in both its opening and second weekends.

About The Film

Starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, Obsession follows Bear, a young music store employee who uses a mysterious wish-granting object to win over his crush. However, what begins as a dream quickly turns into a terrifying nightmare with deadly consequences.

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