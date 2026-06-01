June 2026 OTT Releases: Dhurandhar 2 To Avatar 3 — Movies, Series To Watch

June is shaping up to be one of the busiest months for streaming platforms, with a packed slate of films, web series, documentaries, thrillers, family dramas, comedies and fantasy spectacles arriving.

Not Suitable for Work (JioHotstar)

Created by Mindy Kaling, this workplace comedy follows a young professional trying to survive a dysfunctional office environment filled with awkward situations, workplace politics and complicated relationships.

Streaming from: June 2

Made in India: A Titan Story (Prime Video/Amazon MX Player)

Set in pre-liberalisation India, the series follows the rise of Titan and the vision that transformed it into one of the country's most iconic watch brands, highlighting the challenges, innovation and determination behind its success.

Streaming from: June 3

Clarkson's Farm Season 5 (Prime Video)

Jeremy Clarkson returns to Diddly Squat Farm, where new farming challenges, modern technology and his entertaining rivalry with Kaleb take centre stage.

Streaming from: June 3

Michael Jackson: The Verdict (Netflix)

This documentary series revisits one of the most talked-about celebrity court cases in history, examining legal proceedings, media scrutiny and public reactions through interviews and archival footage.

Streaming from: June 3

Dhurandhar: The Revenge (JioHotstar)

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller follows undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, also known as Hamza, as he continues his dangerous mission inside Karachi's criminal underworld after eliminating Rehman Dakait.

Streaming from: June 4

Maa Behen (Netflix)

This dark comedy is about a dysfunctional family whose lives spiral into chaos after a mysterious dead body appears in their kitchen. What follows is a frantic effort to conceal a crime they never committed.

Streaming from: June 4

Gullak Season 5 (Sony LIV)

The beloved Mishra family returns with more relatable stories centred on work pressures, family dynamics, dreams and everyday middle-class life.

Streaming from: June 5

Patriot (ZEE5)

The political thriller follows a former intelligence advisor uncovering the misuse of a powerful surveillance system for political manipulation and civilian monitoring.

Streaming from: June 5

Brown (ZEE5)

Karisma Kapoor stars as a troubled detective investigating a serial killer targeting women in Kolkata while battling her own traumatic past.

Streaming from: June 5

Cape Fear (Apple TV+)

This new adaptation of the psychological thriller stars Javier Bardem as Max Cady, a convicted criminal determined to take revenge on the lawyer couple he believes destroyed his life.

Streaming from: June 5

Office Romance (Netflix)

Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein lead this workplace rom-com about a strict company policy that becomes difficult to follow when two ambitious professionals develop feelings for each other.

Streaming from: June 5

Mexico 86 (Netflix)

Diego Luna headlines this sports comedy-drama centred on the efforts to bring the 1986 FIFA World Cup to Mexico, blending football passion with humour and emotional storytelling.

Streaming from: June 5

The Pyramid Scheme (Prime Video)

This Hindi drama follows a young man drawn into a multi-level marketing network promising quick wealth and financial freedom, only to uncover its darker reality.

Streaming from: June 5

Teach You a Lesson (Netflix)

Set in a near-future South Korea, this action drama follows a special government agency created to combat rising violence, bullying and corruption in schools.

Streaming from: June 5

The Marked Woman (Netflix)

After a woman is found in Barcelona with no memory of her identity, detectives race to uncover her past when someone attempts to kill her. The crime thriller is based on a novel by Rosa Montero and Olivier Truc.

Streaming from: June 5

Every Year After (Prime Video)

Based on Carley Fortune's bestselling novel, the romantic drama follows Percy and Sam as old wounds and unresolved feelings resurface years after a heartbreaking separation.

Streaming from: June 10

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Bhooth Bangla (Netflix)

Akshay Kumar headlines this horror-comedy about a man who returns to his ancestral palace for a wedding, only to encounter supernatural mysteries, family secrets and comic chaos.

Streaming from: June 12

Your Fault: London (Prime Video)

The English adaptation of Mercedes Ron's popular romance follows Nick and Noah as distance, new relationships and trust issues threaten their complicated love story.

Streaming from: June 17

I Will Find You (Netflix)

Based on Harlan Coben's novel, the mystery thriller follows a father serving a life sentence for his son's murder who discovers evidence suggesting the child may still be alive.

Streaming from: June 18

Sugar Season 2 (Apple TV+)

Colin Farrell returns as detective John Sugar, continuing his search for missing persons while pursuing answers about his own family.

Streaming from: June 19

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 (JioHotstar)

The drama series returns with a deeper exploration of heartbreak, revenge and political intrigue as Kuldeep and Shanvika navigate new challenges.

Streaming from: June 19

House of the Dragon Season 3 (JioHotstar)

The Targaryen civil war intensifies as the long-awaited Battle of the Gullet finally reaches screens, bringing dragons, betrayals and large-scale conflict to Westeros.

Streaming from: June 21/22

Avatar: Fire and Ash (JioHotstar)

James Cameron's blockbuster franchise returns as Jake Sully and Neytiri face fresh threats from the Ash People, a fierce Na'vi clan that could change Pandora forever.

Streaming from: June 24

The Bear Season 5 (JioHotstar)

The award-winning culinary drama reaches its final chapter as Sydney, Richie and Natalie attempt to steer the restaurant's future after Carmy's departure.

Streaming from: June 25

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 (Netflix)

Aang's journey continues into the Earth Kingdom, introducing fan-favourite character Toph and expanding the story towards Ba Sing Se.

Streaming from: June 25

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Little Brother (Netflix)

John Cena and Eric André star as mismatched siblings whose reunion leads to a series of chaotic and hilarious situations.

Streaming from: June 26

Raja Shivaji (Netflix)

Riteish Deshmukh leads this historical drama chronicling the rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his fight to establish Swarajya.

Streaming from: June 26

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