Euphoria Season 3 Finale Release: Date, Time, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know About Episode 8

As Euphoria Season 3 heads into its highly anticipated finale, the stakes have never been higher for Rue, Cassie, Maddy and the rest of the characters.

Following the shocking events of Episode 7, fans are eager to see how the season's many conflicts and emotional storylines will be resolved in the final chapter, titled In God We Trust.

What Happened In Episode 7?

Episode 7, Rain or Shine, delivered one of the season's biggest twists with the apparent death of Nate Jacobs. Buried alive by loan sharks over a massive debt, Nate was bitten by a rattlesnake before Cassie and Maddy could reach him.

Meanwhile, Rue's dangerous plan involving rival criminal groups and the DEA fell apart when a robbery yielded no money, causing Faye to turn against her. Cassie was kidnapped as leverage, while Alamo stepped in and killed one of the loan sharks to secure her release.

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What To Expect In Episode 8?

The finale is expected to focus on the fallout from Nate's death and the escalating conflict between Alamo and Laurie. Rue could face serious consequences after her failed mission, while Cassie and Maddy deal with the emotional aftermath of recent events.

The trailer also hints at police intervention and a tense showdown, with multiple storylines set to collide in what promises to be the season's most explosive episode.

Cast And Characters

The cast of Euphoria Season 3 includes Zendaya as Rue Bennett, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Colman Domingo as Ali, Martha Kelly as Laurie, Dominic Fike as Elliot, Chloe Cherry as Faye, Sharon Stone as Patty Lance and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Alamo.

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Episode Count And Runtime

Season 3 consists of eight episodes in total. The finale will reportedly have an extended runtime of around 93 minutes, making it the longest episode of the season.

Release Date And Time In India

For Indian viewers, Euphoria Season 3 Episode 8 will be available to stream from 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday.

Where To Watch In India?

The series is available to stream in India on JioHotstar through both the app and website.

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Will There Be A Season 4?

There is currently no official confirmation regarding a fourth season. While speculation continues that Season 3 could serve as the show's final chapter, HBO has not announced any decision about the future of the series.

Watch The Finale Preview Here:

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