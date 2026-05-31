IPL Final Weather Forecast: Will Rain Disrupt RCB vs GT Clash In Ahmedabad?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will meet in the Indian Premier League final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, with the weather forecast indicating no threat of rain.

Cloudy skies are expected over Ahmedabad on the day of the final, according to the India Meteorological Department. The city remains under heatwave conditions, with the maximum temperature forecast at 43 degrees Celsius and the minimum expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius. The department has not predicted rain for Sunday, offering both teams and supporters the prospect of an uninterrupted contest.

The weather outlook comes ahead of one of the most significant matches of the IPL season, with both franchises aiming to add another title to their record. The winner will become only the fourth team in tournament history to lift the IPL trophy more than once, joining Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Rajat Patidar, return to the final after ending their wait for a first IPL title in 2025. Gujarat Titans are chasing their second championship after winning the competition in their debut season in 2022 under Hardik Pandya.

Both teams finished the league stage with identical records of nine wins and five defeats from 14 matches. RCB secured first place with a net run rate of +0.783, while GT ended second with a net run rate of +0.695. They shared the honours during the league phase, winning one match each.

Road To The Final

RCB booked their place in the title clash by defeating Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. Gujarat responded by overcoming Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 to earn a second opportunity against Bengaluru.

The final brings together several of the season's leading performers. Gujarat openers Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan sit second and third on the run-scoring charts with 722 and 710 runs respectively. Either batter could move past Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's tally of 776 runs and finish the season with the Orange Cap.

Virat Kohli has again been among the leading run-scorers for RCB, with 600 runs placing him fifth in the standings.

Key Individual Battles

The race for the Purple Cap remains open heading into the final. RCB fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the wicket-taking charts with 28 wickets, while Gujarat pacer Kagiso Rabada follows closely with 26.

The venue also carries significance for Bengaluru. RCB secured their maiden IPL title at the Narendra Modi Stadium last season when they defeated Punjab Kings in the final. Those memories could provide confidence as they attempt to retain the trophy.

Gujarat, meanwhile, will benefit from familiarity with home conditions. The franchise has played its home matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium since entering the league and will have local support behind it at the world's largest cricket stadium.

With the title at stake, both teams will now hope the forecast remains unchanged and the final proceeds without weather interruptions.

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