Pentagon Chief Says US Ready To Restart Strikes On Iran If There Is No Deal

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Saturday stated that if a deal cannot be achieved, the United States is prepared to resume assaults on Iran while negotiators from Washington and Tehran sought to resolve significant issues preventing an agreement. We are more than capable of starting up again if needed," Hegseth stated in Singapore.

"Our stockpiles are more than ​suited for that, both there and around the globe, ​so we're in a very good place," he said.

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Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier conference for defence officials, military, and diplomats, Hegseth stated that even though the United States is at war with Iran, it has not abandoned the Asia-Pacific area.

"We can multitask. To make sure that all of our (operations) plans are adequately funded worldwide, we're supercharging our defence industrial base so that we're building 2X, 3X, and 4X the armaments very soon," he stated.

President Donald Trump, according to the Pentagon commander, is "patient" and wants to reach a "great deal" that will prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

To make a "final determination" on a proposal to stop the Iran war, Trump announced on Friday that he will meet in a secure White House chamber. The idea would extend a truce that was reached in early April for an additional sixty days, giving negotiators time to create a permanent end to the fight.

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Thousands of people have died in the war that the United States and Israel started on February 28, mostly in Iran and Lebanon. It has also hurt the world economy by driving up energy costs because Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz.

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