TCS CEO Attributes CUET-UG Exam Delay To 'Brief Technical Issue'

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.'s chief executive officer and managing director K. Krithivasan stated that the delay CUET-UG 2026 examination, was due to a "brief technical issue", in a statement from the CEO on Saturday,

"A brief technical issue caused a delay of around two hours in the CUET-UG examination in the morning shift today. The issue was promptly identified and resolved by our technical teams and the examination has since resumed without any impact to the sanctity of the exam," Krithivasan said.

ALSO READ: TCS Is India's Largest IT Company. Infosys CEO Still Earned Nearly Three Times More

The CUET-UG 2026 examination was undertaken at 4 p.m. in lieu of the previous time of 3 p.m. in select centres according to the National Testing Agency's (NTA) notification, that was communicated on 'X'.

This was due to a technical glitch, that cropped up in the afternoon, that was subsequently resolved with candidates being given extra time as compensation to avoid a situation where any are at a disadvantage.

"TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET UG 2026 at some centres on Saturday. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged,” the NTA stated in an 'X' post.

ALSO READ: CUET-UG Exam Delayed Due To Tech Glitch, Afternoon Session To Begin At 4 PM: NTA

The revised afternoon session timing had the reporting/entry time from 2:30 p.m., with the exam starting at 4:00 p.m. instead of 3:00 p.m.

Morning-session candidates were also provided with the full duration of the paper and were to exit only after completing it.

"Our teams are actively monitoring all systems. We remain committed to working closely with NTA to ensure seamless conduct of the Computer based tests," TCS's MD said in the statement.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.