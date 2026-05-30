Illusion Of Independence | The Week In Whys

Hey readers,

These days, the economy, the market, and sometimes even my mood depend on Trump's mood. The day he says a ceasefire is likely, oil prices calm down, stock markets rejoice, and we start hoping for cheaper petrol. I am happy.

But recently, I discovered a much more personal connection.

My wife and I are constructing a house. It will take a few more months, but we have already started scouting for tiles. That's when a tile dealer told us that many tile companies have either stopped production or are operating irregularly because of oil and gas shortages.

And that's when it hit me. We thought building a house was all about planning, budgeting, execution, and getting the right people to work on time. We never imagined that decisions taken thousands of miles away could come in the way of this project.

Having ownership and a plan doesn't mean you get to control everything. We are learning that the hard way.

And if you zoom out a bit, many assumptions around retirement are suddenly up for debate. What if inflation stays higher than expected? What if healthcare becomes far more expensive? What if AI takes away jobs? What if living to 100 becomes normal? If you're an F.I.R.E. (Financial Independence, Retire Early) aspirer, these questions matter even more. The spreadsheet may make you feel in control, but what if the future refuses to follow older assumptions? I am not scaring, but helping you plan better in the article: Your F.I.R.E. May Misfire.

The next story is also about the Hormuz crisis. We know that Asia is the most affected region due to this war. The domestic policies of the countries in the region, however, are not uniform. Some have enough oil reserves. Some don't. Some have raised petrol prices. Some haven't. Some have implemented a national emergency. Many haven't. Some had planned a fuel stabilisation fund years ago when oil prices were low, while some taxed more instead. That became: No Two Asian Countries Managed The Hormuz Shock The Same Way.

After Covid, politics in many countries turned sharply anti-China. India banned TikTok, the US targeted Huawei and restricted technology exports, Australia launched an enquiry into Covid's origins, and Europe tightened scrutiny of Chinese investments. For a while, it felt as if the world was preparing to move away from China. But China has mastered almost every part of the supply chain that most people can't even imagine. Even if tomorrow the world chooses not to buy from China, it may need Chinese ships. China controls the trade arteries. Therefore, Even Non-Chinese Trade Depends On China.

So, the moral of the story: life has more hidden dependencies than we realise. The FIRE plan depends on macro stability. Fuel security depends on decisions taken during the good years. Global trade still depends on China in ways most of us don't fully appreciate. And whether I like it or not, the construction of our home, in many ways, depends on geopolitics.

That's the week.

If you made it this far, I'd love to hear from you.

Which of these stories stayed with you? What stories can you share around these topics?

And more importantly, what should I dig into next?

An everyday object, a policy, a price that suddenly changed, a trend that's growing around… send it my way. Just hit reply. I read everything.

See you next Saturday.

Cheers, Swapnil

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of NDTV Profit or its affiliates. Readers are advised to conduct their own research or consult a qualified professional before making any investment or business decisions. NDTV Profit does not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information presented in this article.

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