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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump To Decide On Iran Deal 'Soon', Demands Reopening Of Hormuz Strait

US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump said Iran would have to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and dismantle its capacity to make a nuclear weapon - two conditions that Tehran has not agreed to.

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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump To Decide On Iran Deal 'Soon', Demands Reopening Of Hormuz Strait
US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump said that he would meet in a secure White House room to make a "final determination"
26 minutes ago

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he would soon decide on a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran, though the two countries still appeared to differ on significant issues that have been central to the conflict. Trump had said on Friday morning that he would meet in a secure White House room to make a "final determination" on the Iran peace deal proposal, which would extend an early-April truce for another 60 days, giving negotiators time to forge a permanent end to the war. 

"President Trump will only make a deal that is good for America and satisfies his red lines. Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon," said Defense Secy Pete Hegseth. However, Trump also said Iran would have to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and dismantle its capacity to make a nuclear weapon - two conditions that Tehran has not agreed to. Trump has insisted he won't be rushed into a bad deal, even as he denies that the war isn't the military quagmire he has long warned against.

The conflict he's called an “excursion” has well surpassed the initial four- to six-week timeline administration officials initially projected. "Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions," Trump said, adding that nuclear material would be "unearthed" by the US.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates on US-Israel-Iran war on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

May 30, 2026 09:23 (IST)
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US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump sends mixed signals on Iran as war enters fourth month

US-Iran War News Live Updates: The White House has repeatedly sent conflicting messages on the prospects for a deal with Iran, highlighting President Donald Trump's struggles to find an off-ramp to a conflict now in its fourth month. That pattern continued on Friday. 

Trump said in a social media post late in the morning that he was ready to make a "final determination" on a preliminary agreement to extend a fragile ceasefire. Trump will only make a deal that satisfies his redlines, the official said, referring to the president's demands that Iran must abandon its nuclear program, give up its enriched uranium supplies and open the Strait of Hormuz.

The back-and-forth continued a pattern of both sides suggesting an agreement was near, but then signaling disagreement over many of the same issues that have long bedeviled a deal, including the fate of Iran's uranium and nuclear ambitions as well as freedom of navigation of the critical waterway.

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