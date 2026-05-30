Weekly Tech Wrap: Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Rumours, Pope Leo's AI Appeal, Xiaomi 17T Series Launch, More

Apple iOS and iPhone news continued to dominate this week as the tech major's Worldwide Developers Conference nears. Changes in AirPods settings, a darker Siri, and watchOS changes were tipped by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman as part of the upcoming iOS 27 update.

Apple's next generation of iPhones are also not far, and this week saw rumours around the iPhone 18 Pro Max nearing the 7-inch display mark, while new case images and video hinted at the colour options for the next-generation Pro iPhones.

When the Pope sways away from religion and starts talking on artificial intelligence, it speaks volumes about how much the technology is touching human lives. Pope Leo XIV this week called on governments to “disarm” AI to protect humanity and make it more “human-friendly.”

This came alongside warnings from Anthropic's co-founder about AI replacing human labour on a major scale, even as India undertook testing of its financial platforms to identify potential vulnerabilities that Anthropic's AI model Mythos could exploit.

In other gadget news, Vivo Y600 Turbo, Xiaomi 17T, and Xiaomi 17T Pro were launched in China, while the photography-centric Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s went on sale in India.

Here's the tech wrap for this week.

iOS 27 Updates Tipped

Mark Gurman hinted at several iOS 27 updates, including a cleaner and better-organised AirPods settings panel, a redesigned Siri interface with a dark colour scheme, and refinements to heart rate tracking as part of watchOS. READ MORE

Vivo Y600 Turbo Launched

Vivo released the Y600 Turbo in China, a smartphone with a massive 9,000mAh battery at its heart. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K display, runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, and features a dual rear camera system led by a 50MP primary sensor. READ MORE

iPhone 18 Pro Max's 7-Inch Display

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max could break the 7-inch screen barrier, according to an accessory leak. The Pro model is expected to grow to around 6.4 inches, while the Pro Max may stretch close to 7 inches, though the width of both devices is not expected to change significantly. READ MORE

AI Should Be Disarmed, Says Pope

Pope Leo XIV called for AI to be “disarmed” in the interest of protecting humanity, advocating for technology that is more human-friendly. “To disarm does not mean rejecting technology, but preventing it from dominating humanity.” READ MORE

Anthropic Co-Founder's AI Warning

Anthropic co-founder Chris Olah warned that AI could displace human labour at a massive scale, and argued that its development should not be left solely to private companies. READ MORE

iPhone 18 Pro Range Colours Tipped

Leaked MagSafe-compatible cases and a hands-on video suggested three colour options for the iPhone 18 Pro range, Dark Cherry, Light Blue, and Dark Gray, with a fourth shade — Silver — not part of the leak. READ MORE

India Tests For Claude Mythos-Related Risks

India is reportedly testing sensitive financial and government software for vulnerabilities to Anthropic's next-generation Mythos AI model, with Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services among the firms conducting the tests. READ MORE

Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro Launched

Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 17T series globally, with both the standard 17T and 17T Pro featuring Leica-tuned triple rear cameras and 1.5K Amoled displays. READ MORE

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