Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro Launched With Leica-Tuned Cameras — Full Specs, Features, Price

The Xiaomi 17T series has officially launched in global markets, ahead of its release in India on June 4. This new lineup replaces the Xiaomi 15T series and includes two models: the standard Xiaomi 17T and the higher-end Xiaomi 17T Pro. While the regular model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor, the Pro version features the more powerful Dimensity 9500 chipset. Both phones come with Leica-tuned triple rear camera arrays, 1.5K Amoled displays and run on Android 16 with HyperOS 3.

Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro Specs And Features

Both the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro include a Leica-tuned camera system with a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For the primary sensor, the 17T uses a 50MP Light Fusion 800 unit, while the Pro gets the superior 50MP Light Fusion 950 sensor. They also share a 32MP selfie camera and can record 4K HDR10 videos at up to 60fps.

The Xiaomi 17T features a 6.59-inch Amoled screen with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 3,500 nits, and HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. The Xiaomi 17T Pro has a larger 6.83-inch Amoled display that supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

The standard model uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor along with Xiaomi's Surge T1 Plus and T1S chips. It includes a 3D Ice Loop cooling system plus Astro Communication support that allows offline connectivity up to 1.3 kilometres in certain conditions. The Xiaomi 17T Pro is equipped with the flagship-grade MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

For battery life, the Xiaomi 17T comes with a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon cell that supports 67W wired fast charging. The Pro model steps up with a larger 7,000mAh battery, 100W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging support.

Other common features include Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and integration with Xiaomi's ecosystem.

Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17T Pro Price And Availability

Pricing starts at €749 (around Rs 83,500) for the base Xiaomi 17T with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the 512GB storage option is priced at €799 (roughly Rs 89,000). It is available in Black, Blue, Opal White, and Violet color options.

The Xiaomi 17T Pro begins at €899 (approximately Rs 1,02,000) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage version. Higher storage variants are priced at €999 (around Rs 1,11,400) for 512GB and €1,099 (roughly Rs 1,22,500) for 1TB. The Pro model comes in Deep Blue, Deep Violet, and Black colourways.

Both smartphones are now available for purchase in the UK and selected European countries.

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