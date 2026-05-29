COMEDK UGET 2026 Result To Be OUT Today @ 4PM; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Rank Card

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges in Karnataka (COMEDK) will announce the results for the COMEDK UGET 2026 today, May 29, at 4 PM. Students aspiring for engineering who took the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) can view their scorecards and rank cards on the official site, comedk.org.

This exam is widely recognised by over 150 participating institutions for enrolment in BTech and similar undergraduate engineering programmes.

COMEDK Results 2026: Direct Link

The direct link to access COMEDK 2026 rank/score card will be made active at 4 PM. Candidates can use the direct link from here and access their rank cards.

Candidate login link: Login Direct Link

How To Check COMEDK UGET Result 2026?

Follow these steps to check & download COMEDK UGET results 2026

Step 1: Visit their website at comedk.org.

Step 2: Click on the 'Login' link found on the top right section on the homepage.

Step 3: Input your User Id and Password.

Step 4: Submit and review the COMEDK 2026 results.

Step 5: Download and keep the rank card for future use.

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COMEDK 2026: Examination & provisional answer key dates

The COMEDK UGET 2026 examination was conducted on May 9. Following the review of grievances submitted by candidates concerning the provisional answer key, the consortium issued the final answer key on May 23.

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With the announcement of the outcomes, candidates will now gain insight into their ranks and likelihood of admission to participating institutions. The scorecard will be crucial during the counselling and seat allocation process.

COMEDK 2026: Counselling is likely to commence in June

Post the result announcement, counselling for COMEDK is expected to commence in June 2026. Eligible candidates must navigate various phases as part of the admission procedure. The counselling process is projected to include the following stages.

Online registration, document verification, selection of colleges and courses, rounds of seat allocation. The consortium is expected to declare the counselling timetable and detailed admission guidelines shortly after the results are released.

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