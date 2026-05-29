Delta Corp Shares Tumble 17% After SC Upholds Govt's GST Levy On Online Gaming Companies

Shares of Delta Corp are facing immense pressure in trade on Friday after the Supreme Court upheld the government's retrospective 28% GST levy on online gaming companies. The stock is trading at Rs 67.12, accounting for cuts of more than 17% compared to Wednesday's close. In the last one year, the stock has fallen as much as 26%.

This extreme pressure comes on the back of SC's decision to uphold the government's 28% GST on online gaming companies, which has come as a blow for companies like Delta Corp.

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