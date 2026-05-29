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Delta Corp Shares Tumble 17% After SC Upholds Govt's GST Levy On Online Gaming Companies

SC's decision to uphold the government's 28% GST on online gaming companies has come as a blow for firms like Delta Corp.

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Delta Corp Shares Tumble 17% After SC Upholds Govt's GST Levy On Online Gaming Companies
Photo source: Unsplash

Shares of Delta Corp are facing immense pressure in trade on Friday after the Supreme Court upheld the government's retrospective 28% GST levy on online gaming companies. The stock is trading at Rs 67.12, accounting for cuts of more than 17% compared to Wednesday's close. In the last one year, the stock has fallen as much as 26%.

This extreme pressure comes on the back of SC's decision to uphold the government's 28% GST on online gaming companies, which has come as a blow for companies like Delta Corp.

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