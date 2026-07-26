Who Is Anahat Singh, India's First Ever Junior Squash Champion?

Anahat Singh became the first Indian to be crowned the world junior squash champion after beating Ruqayya Salem of Egypt in a commanding 3-0 victory to win the Gold Medal in the Women's Singles Final at the 2026 World Junior Squash Championship.

With this achievement, Anahathas become the first Indian ever to win the World Junior Squash Championship title, creating a landmark moment for Indian squash and inspiring a new generation of champions.

World No. 20 and top seed Anahat defeated Ruqayya 11-3, 11-7, 11-9 in the women's final of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships. Anahat won a bronze medal last year after reaching the semifinals.

Singh has became the first Indian to reach the World Junior Squash Championship final since veteran Joshna Chinappa achieved the feat in 2005.

On Friday, the top seeded Delhi girl beat Egyptian 3/4 seed Barb Sameh 11-3 8-11 11-4 11-6 in the semifinals.

The Delhi girl, a bronze medal-winning semifinalist last year, is the first Indian to reach back-to-back semifinals in the world juniors and remains a firm favourite to win the title.

"I'm really happy. I played Barb a few months ago at the British Junior Open and it was a close match like this, so I knew I'd have to play really well," Anahat said.

Singh had entered the pre-quarterfinals of the World Squash Junior Individual Championships in Ontario, Canada on July 22.

The Women's top seed brushed aside Hong Kong's Pui Yin Chole Lo in straight games in the round-of-32, and further went up against Malaysian Doyce Ye San Lee.

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