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NEET UG 2026 Retest: Question Papers To Be Airlifted By Indian Air Force? Here's What We Know

The National Testing Agency (NTA) canceled the May 3 NEET-UG examination following widespread allegations of a paper leak.

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NEET UG 2026 Retest: Question Papers To Be Airlifted By Indian Air Force? Here's What We Know
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The Center is considering using Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft to transport question papers for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, as part of strengthened security arrangements following concerns over paper leaks, reported PTI.

Officials said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation and reviewing the security preparedness for the examination. High-level discussions have also been held with senior government and defense officials to ensure strict oversight at every stage of the examination process.

ALSO READ:  NTA Extends NEET UG 2026 Refund Deadline: Step-By-Step Guide To Apply Online For Refund

According to official sources, National Testing Agency (NTA) Director-General Abhishek Singh, alongside senior bureaucrats from the Ministry of Education, was present to detail the foolproof measures being established for the upcoming test, according to reports.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) canceled the May 3 NEET-UG examination following widespread allegations of a paper leak that compromised the test for nearly 23 lakh candidates across 565 global centres.

The decision came after the NTA flagged reports of malpractice to central investigative agencies on May 8, leading to the official cancellation on May 12. A nationwide re-examination has now been scheduled for June 21 to restore the integrity of the medical entrance process.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a massive pan-India crackdown after registering a case based on a formal complaint from the Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education.

ALSO READ:  NEET Re-Exam Papers 'Sold' Online For Up To Rs 1 Lakh Despite CBI Probe: Report

Special investigative teams have conducted coordinated raids nationwide, arresting 13 individuals across Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune, Latur, and Ahilyanagar. According to agency officials, the ongoing probe has successfully traced the actual source of the question paper leak.

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