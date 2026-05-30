June 2026 Calendar: Environment Day, Yoga Day, Father's Day And More, List Of National, International Days & Events

The month of June is filled with several important national and international events and observances, including World Environment Day, World Food Safety Day, International Yoga Day, and the International Day Against Drug Abuse. The sixth month in the calendar will also mark the beginning of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will take place in England from June 12.

June will begin with World Milk Day and Global Day of Parents on Monday, June 1. While World Milk Day is observed to highlight the importance of milk, dairy products, nutrition, and the dairy industry, Global Day of Parents honours parents for their care, support, and lifelong contribution to children's growth.

Other important days in June include Telangana Formation Day, World Environment Day, World Food Safety Day, World Oceans Day, World Day Against Child Labour, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Autistic Pride Day, International Yoga Day, World Music Day, Father's Day and Muharram/Ashura.

Father's Day will be celebrated on June 21 to honour fathers and father figures for their love, support, and guidance to their children.

Full List Of Important Days In June 2026

June 1: World Milk Day

June 1: Global Day of Parents

June 2: Telangana Formation Day

June 3: World Bicycle Day

June 4: International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression

June 5: World Environment Day

June 7: World Food Safety Day

June 7: Adhik Maas/Purushotam Month End

June 8: World Oceans Day

June 8: World Brain Tumour Day

June 11: Parama Ekadashi

June 12: World Day Against Child Labour

June 12: 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

June 14: World Blood Donor Day

June 15: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

June 15: Global Wind Day

June 16: International Day of Family Remittances

June 17: World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

June 18: Autistic Pride Day

June 19: World Sickle Cell Awareness Day

June 19: World Sauntering Day

June 20: World Refugee Day

June 21: International Yoga Day

June 21: World Music Day

June 21: World Hydrography Day

June 21: Father's Day

June 21: Summer Solstice

June 22: World Rainforest Day

June 23: International Olympic Day

June 23: United Nations Public Service Day

June 23: International Widows' Day

June 25: Pandava Nirjala Ekadashi

June 26: International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

June 26: International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

June 26: Muharram/Ashura

June 27: Helen Keller Day

June 29: National Statistics Day

June 29: International Day of the Tropics

June 30: World Asteroid Day

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