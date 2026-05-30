June 2026 Calendar: Environment Day, Yoga Day, Father's Day And More, List Of National, International Days & Events

The month of June is filled with several important national and international events and observances, including World Environment Day, World Food Safety Day, International Yoga Day, and the International Day Against Drug Abuse. The sixth month in the calendar will also mark the beginning of the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which will take place in England from June 12.
June will begin with World Milk Day and Global Day of Parents on Monday, June 1. While World Milk Day is observed to highlight the importance of milk, dairy products, nutrition, and the dairy industry, Global Day of Parents honours parents for their care, support, and lifelong contribution to children's growth.
Other important days in June include Telangana Formation Day, World Environment Day, World Food Safety Day, World Oceans Day, World Day Against Child Labour, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Autistic Pride Day, International Yoga Day, World Music Day, Father's Day and Muharram/Ashura.
Father's Day will be celebrated on June 21 to honour fathers and father figures for their love, support, and guidance to their children.
Full List Of Important Days In June 2026
- June 1: World Milk Day
- June 1: Global Day of Parents
- June 2: Telangana Formation Day
- June 3: World Bicycle Day
- June 4: International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression
- June 5: World Environment Day
- June 7: World Food Safety Day
- June 7: Adhik Maas/Purushotam Month End
- June 8: World Oceans Day
- June 8: World Brain Tumour Day
- June 11: Parama Ekadashi
- June 12: World Day Against Child Labour
- June 12: 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup
- June 14: World Blood Donor Day
- June 15: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
- June 15: Global Wind Day
- June 16: International Day of Family Remittances
- June 17: World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought
- June 18: Autistic Pride Day
- June 19: World Sickle Cell Awareness Day
- June 19: World Sauntering Day
- June 20: World Refugee Day
- June 21: International Yoga Day
- June 21: World Music Day
- June 21: World Hydrography Day
- June 21: Father's Day
- June 21: Summer Solstice
- June 22: World Rainforest Day
- June 23: International Olympic Day
- June 23: United Nations Public Service Day
- June 23: International Widows' Day
- June 25: Pandava Nirjala Ekadashi
- June 26: International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
- June 26: International Day in Support of Victims of Torture
- June 26: Muharram/Ashura
- June 27: Helen Keller Day
- June 29: National Statistics Day
- June 29: International Day of the Tropics
- June 30: World Asteroid Day
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