PSG vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Final?

The biggest night of the season in European club football will unfold at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Saturday as Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain meet in the UEFA Champions League final.

For Arsenal, it is an opportunity to complete a historic domestic and European double and finally lift Europe's biggest prize for the first time. For PSG, it is a chance to cement their status as the continent's dominant force by winning back-to-back Champions League titles.

Both sides have taken contrasting routes to reach this stage. Arsenal have built their campaign on control, defensive organisation and consistency under Mikel Arteta, while PSG have navigated a chaotic but explosive European run driven by attacking brilliance and big-match experience under Luis Enrique.

Arsenal head into the final after ending a 22-year wait for the Premier League title, securing only the fourth league crown in the club's history. Arteta's side conceded just 27 goals across the 38-game campaign, the best defensive record in the league.

The Gunners have also been imperious in Europe, arriving in Budapest unbeaten with nine clean sheets, one short of the Champions League record, while conceding just six goals across 14 matches in the competition.

PSG, meanwhile, once again dominated French football, lifting a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title and the 14th league crown in club history. However, this version of PSG has looked markedly different from previous star-driven editions.

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Luis Enrique has transformed the side into a more tactically cohesive unit built around possession, aggressive transitions and collective pressing. PSG had already completed a calendar-year sextuple in 2025, and another Champions League triumph would further strengthen their claim as Europe's standout team of this era.

Arsenal's Route To The Champions League Final

Arsenal produced one of the most commanding campaigns in the competition. They finished first in the league phase after winning all eight matches, a Champions League record, while conceding only four goals.

They then defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 on aggregate in the Round of 16, edged Sporting CP 1-0 in the quarter-finals, and overcame Atletico Madrid 2-1 across two legs in the semi-finals.

PSG's Route To The Champions League Final

PSG's path to Budapest was far more turbulent. After finishing 11th in the league phase and being forced into the play-offs, they survived a series of high-intensity knockout ties.

They defeated Monaco 5-4 on aggregate in the play-offs before dismantling Chelsea 8-2 in the Round of 16. Liverpool were brushed aside 4-0 in the quarter-finals, while PSG survived a dramatic 6-5 aggregate battle against Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

What Is At Stake For Both Clubs?

The final carries enormous historical significance for both clubs.

Arsenal are chasing the first Champions League title in club history and could become only the third English club to complete a Premier League and Champions League double in the modern era.

PSG, meanwhile, are aiming to become the first club since Real Madrid to successfully defend the Champions League title. Another European crown would further underline their emergence as a sustained continental powerhouse.

PSG vs Arsenal Head To Head:

Historically, the rivalry between the two sides remains perfectly balanced. Across seven meetings, Arsenal and PSG have both won twice, with three matches ending in draws.

There is also recent European history between the clubs. PSG knocked Arsenal out 3-1 on aggregate in last season's Champions League semi-finals on their way to lifting the trophy, although Arsenal had beaten PSG 2-0 earlier in the league phase.

Venue And Match Timing

The Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League final will be played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, from 9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday.

Predicted Lineups

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya; Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard; Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyökeres, Eberechi Eze.

David Raya; Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard; Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyökeres, Eberechi Eze. PSG Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Warren Zaïre-Emery, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Ousmane Dembélé, Désiré Doué, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG will be broadcasted live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

Live streaming of the UEFA Champions League final will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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