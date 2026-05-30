Maharashtra Unveils Al Building Proposal Management System For BMC To Help Architects With Proposal Submission Compliance

Mahahrashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled the Al Building Proposal Management System for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation at the Mumbai Tech Week 2026 inaugural session on Friday.

BMC commissioner Ashwini Bhide stated that the new system, known as CIVIT TWIN, will aid architects in submiting proposals for approvals without any errors, bringing down delay time and costs. She quoted a 60% rejection in applications due to this new mechanism.

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"It simulates the full BMC scrutiny outflow before the application is submitted by in-troducing 12 specialised Al agents at different levels of the submission process," Bhide told the press.

The Al will go through all the documents submitted, suggest which documents are missing. what the correct entry is, and how to correct and submit the missing documents It also has the ability to read all drawings and counsel the applicant regarding the kind of law deviation that has happened. It can also read city survey maps, GIS maps, how to factor in zoning restrictions and also historical data.

Drawing to attention to land shortage in Mumbai, Bhide stated that all the construction routes are being redeveloped thoroughly.

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BMC accepted more than 8,000 building proposals, with 40 lakh sq m of them receiving approval. There are 27 additional FSI regulations layered over the base regulation, over lapping spatial zone a no plot is easy for redevelopment owing to proximity to railways, metros, air funnels, coastal regulatory zones, according to Bhide.

A redevelopment proposal requires clearances from 25 departments and the verification of nearly 60 documents.

CIVIT Twin has over 12 AI agents who can provide 10 concession insights for every project. They will also correlate the proposal to data from the city's maps and identify applicable zoning areas, along with site contraints and NOCs needed.

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