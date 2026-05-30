Delhi-NCR Braces For Duststorm: When And What To Expect

Residents across Delhi-NCR are likely to witness a significant change in weather conditions on Saturday evening, with forecasts indicating a moderate duststorm followed by widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across the region.

According to the latest weather update, a moderate duststorm with wind speeds ranging between 40 and 80 kmph is expected to affect Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad between 3:30 pm and 5:00 pm. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during the peak duststorm period as a safety measure.

Following the duststorm, moderate rainfall and thundershowers are expected to develop across most parts of the National Capital Region. Weather forecasts suggest that around 60 to 80 per cent of the region could receive rain between 4:30 pm and 7:00 pm, with showers likely to last for 30 to 45 minutes in many areas.

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A few locations within the NCR may experience brief spells of heavy rainfall. However, these intense showers are expected to remain localised and may last only for 10 to 15 minutes.

Meteorologists also indicated that cloud cover is likely to persist even after the main spell of rain. As a result, drizzle and light showers may continue in some pockets of the region until around 8:00 pm before weather conditions gradually turn dry later in the evening.

The expected rainfall is likely to bring substantial relief from the prevailing heat. Temperatures, which are currently hovering around 35 degrees Celsius, are forecast to drop sharply and settle between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius during the 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm period.

The anticipated weather system is expected to provide much-needed respite from the recent warm conditions across Delhi-NCR. Residents have been advised to stay updated on local weather alerts and take necessary precautions during periods of strong winds and reduced visibility.

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