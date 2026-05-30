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Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026: Schedule, Date, Time, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Hosts Japan, and the continent's full-member ICC nations - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - have already qualified for the Asian Games.

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Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026: Schedule, Date, Time, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming And More
Photo Source: X/@ACCMedia1

The race for qualification to the Asian Games begins on May 31 as Singapore welcomes eight nations for the ACC Men's Asian Games Qualifiers. With just four places on offer, teams including Qatar, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Singapore, Bahrain and China will be aiming to secure their passage in a tournament expected to be fiercely contested.

With a place at the Asian Games on the line, the ACC Men's Asian Games Qualifiers are expected to deliver intense competition from the outset. The limited number of qualification spots means teams cannot afford slow starts, making consistency and momentum crucial factors throughout the tournament.

The top two teams from each group will enter the semi-finals and secure qualification for the Asian Games 2026.

Oman and Nepal arrive with strong credentials following a series of encouraging performances on the regional circuit. Both teams possess experienced players capable of thriving in pressure situations, something that could prove decisive over the course of the competition. Hong Kong and Malaysia will also fancy their chances, banking on balanced line-ups and their understanding of conditions in Asia.

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Backed by home support, Singapore will be eager to capitalise on familiar surroundings during the tournament. Meanwhile, Qatar, Bahrain and China enter the competition with growing belief after steady improvements in recent years, contributing to what is shaping up to be one of the most open qualification battles in recent memory.

The race for the four available berths is expected to be intense, with every match carrying significant weight. In addition to offering qualification for the Asian Games, the event provides teams with a valuable chance to demonstrate their development against regional opposition.

Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026: Teams

  • China

  • Nepal

  • Singapore

  • Oman

  • Bahrain

  • Hong Kong

  • Malaysia

  • Qatar

Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026: Groups

The eight teams have been divided into two groups as follows

Group A

  • China

  • Nepal

  • Malaysia

  • Qatar

Group B

  • Singapore

  • Oman

  • Bahrain

  • Hong Kong

Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026: Schedule

DateMatchTime ISTVenue
May 31China vs Nepal7:00 AMSinga Oval Ground, Singapore
June 1Singapore vs Oman7:00 AMSinga Oval Ground, Singapore
June 1Bahrain vs Hong Kong12:00 PMSinga Oval Ground, Singapore
June 2China vs Malaysia12:00 PMSinga Oval Ground, Singapore
June 3Bahrain vs Oman7:00 AMSinga Oval Ground, Singapore
June 3Singapore vs Hong Kong12:00 PMSinga Oval Ground, Singapore
June 4Malaysia vs Nepal12:00 PMSinga Oval Ground, Singapore
June 5Singapore vs Bahrain7:00 AMSinga Oval Ground, Singapore
June 5Hong Kong vs Oman12:00 PMSinga Oval Ground, Singapore
June 71st Semi-final7:00 AMSinga Oval Ground, Singapore
June 72nd Semi-final12:00 PMSinga Oval Ground, Singapore
June 83rd Place Play-off7:00 AMSinga Oval Ground, Singapore
June 8Final12:00 PMSinga Oval Ground, Singapore

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Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026: Squads

China: Yet to be announced

Nepal: Dipendra Airee (c), Rohit Paudel, Kushal Bhurtel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Aasif Sheikh, Sher Malla, Sundeep Jora, Nandan Yadav, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Shahab Alam.

Singapore: Rezza Gaznavi (c), Jeevan Santhanam, Girin Gune, Harsha Bhardwaj, Ishaan Paul Sawney, Daksh Tyagi, Kapish Venkatraman, Mahiyu Bhatia, Mason Arthur Sherry, Neel Mittal, Neel Karnik, Pratham Somani, Aslan Ali, Venkatesan Thiyanesh.

Oman: Sufyan Mehmood (captain), Muzaffar Shiralkar (vice-captain), Mohammed Al Balushi, Shoaib Al Balushi, Zubair Al Balushi, Abdul Jalil, Issa Al Balushi, Samir Yousuf, Naveed Al Balushi, Ahmed Al Zadjali, Wasim Al Balushi, Faris Al Balushi, Rashad Al Balushi, Munthir Al Balushi.

Bahrain: Junaid (c), Numan, Abdulla Y., Shujat, Sameer, Abdulla P., M. Sameer, Yousif, Waleed, M. Adil, Hamza Riyaz, M. Junaid, A. Samad Paudan, M. Hamza

Hong Kong: Yet to be announced

Malaysia: Yet to be announced

Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026: Live Streaming

As per the latest updates, there is no official live television broadcast or streaming platform for the Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026.

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Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026: Schedule, Date, Time, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming And More

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