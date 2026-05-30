Gujarat Gas Profit Drops 46%, Revenue Declines; Declares Final Dividend

Gujarat Gas Ltd. saw its net profit decline 46% sequentially, according to its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, according to an exchange filing fom the company on Saturday. The company declared a final dividend of Rs 8.90 per share.

The firm's profit was at Rs 351 crore, in comparison to Rs 656 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's revenue was down 3.4% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 5,792 crore, compared to Rs 5,998 crore, in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 35% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 609 crore, from Rs 935 crore in the previous quarter. The firm's Ebitda margin contracted to 10.1% from 15.6%.

Gujarat Gas Q4FY26 Highlights

Net Profit Down 46.4% At Rs. 351 crore Vs Rs. 656 crore QoQ

Revenue Down 3.4% At Rs. 5,792 crore Vs Rs. 5,998 crore QoQ

Ebitda Down 34.9% At Rs. 609 crore Vs Rs. 935 crore QoQ

Ebitda Margin At 10.1% Vs 15.6% QoQ

Final Dividend Of Rs. 8.90/Share

Shares of Gujarat Gas Ltd. closed 8.48% higher at Rs 401.15 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.5% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 2.68% in the last 12 months and 13.23% on a year-to-date basis.

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