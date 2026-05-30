Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Gujarat Gas Profit Drops 46%, Revenue Declines; Declares Final Dividend

Gujarat Gas's revenue was down 3.4% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 5,792 crore, compared to Rs 5,998 crore, in the preceding financial year.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Gujarat Gas Profit Drops 46%, Revenue Declines; Declares Final Dividend
The Ebitda was down 35% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 609 crore.
Photo Source: Company Website

Gujarat Gas Ltd. saw its net profit decline 46% sequentially, according to its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, according to an exchange filing fom the company on Saturday. The company declared a final dividend of Rs 8.90 per share. 

The firm's profit was at Rs 351 crore, in comparison to Rs 656 crore in the previous fiscal. The company's revenue was down 3.4% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 5,792 crore, compared to Rs 5,998 crore, in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 35% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 609 crore, from Rs 935 crore in the previous quarter. The firm's Ebitda margin contracted to 10.1% from 15.6%.

Gujarat Gas Q4FY26 Highlights

  • Net Profit Down 46.4% At Rs. 351 crore Vs Rs. 656 crore QoQ
  • Revenue Down 3.4% At Rs. 5,792 crore Vs Rs. 5,998 crore QoQ
  • Ebitda Down 34.9% At Rs. 609 crore Vs Rs. 935 crore QoQ
  • Ebitda Margin At 10.1% Vs 15.6% QoQ
  • Final Dividend Of Rs. 8.90/Share

Shares of Gujarat Gas Ltd. closed 8.48% higher at Rs 401.15 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 1.5% fall in the benchmark Nifty. The stock has fallen 2.68% in the last 12 months and 13.23% on a year-to-date basis. 

ALSO READ: Q4 Results Live Updates: Patanjali Foods, Easy Trip, Others To Declare March Quarter Scores Today

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026: Schedule, Date, Time, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier 2026: Schedule, Date, Time, Teams, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source