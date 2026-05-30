Q4 Results Live Updates: Patanjali Foods, Easy Trip, Others To Declare March Quarter Scores Today

More than 600 companies are set to announce their January to March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings on May 30, the last day of the ongoing earnings season. Key companies scheduled to report their results include Patanjali Foods, Easy Trip Planners, Gujarat Gas and Nova Agritech, among others.

Investors and analysts will closely track the earnings of these companies for updates on revenue growth, profit margins, demand trends and future guidance. The results are expected to give insights into sectors including FMCG, travel, energy.

Most of these companies will also hold an earnings call to discuss the performance with investors and analysts. Some may also announce dividends as a reward for shareholders.