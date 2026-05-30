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Q4 Results Live Updates: Patanjali Foods, Easy Trip, Others To Declare March Quarter Scores Today

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Wednesday, May 30, 2026.

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Q4 Results Live Updates: Patanjali Foods, Easy Trip, Others To Declare March Quarter Scores Today
Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Several blue-chip stocks are set to declare their March quarter earnings today
12 minutes ago

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of January-March quarter earnings results today for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26)! Several blue-chip majors such as Patanjali Foods, Jupiter Wagons, Som Distilleries & Breweries, Easy Trip Planners, Titagarh Rail Systems, Gujarat Gas Ltd and others are set to declare their Q4 scorecards today.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Wednesday, May 30, 2026.

May 30, 2026 13:26 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: More than 600 companies to declare Q4 results today

More than 600 companies are set to announce their January to March quarter (Q4FY26) earnings on May 30, the last day of the ongoing earnings season. Key companies scheduled to report their results include Patanjali Foods, Easy Trip Planners, Gujarat Gas and Nova Agritech, among others.

Investors and analysts will closely track the earnings of these companies for updates on revenue growth, profit margins, demand trends and future guidance. The results are expected to give insights into sectors including FMCG, travel, energy.

Most of these companies will also hold an earnings call to discuss the performance with investors and analysts. Some may also announce dividends as a reward for shareholders.

May 30, 2026 12:27 (IST)
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Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and Welcome!

Q4 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of January-March quarter earnings results today for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26)! Several blue-chip majors such as Patanjali Foods, Easy Trip Planners, Gujarat Gas Ltd and others are set to declare their Q4 scorecards today.

Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q4 Results and company announcements on Saturday, May 16, 2026.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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