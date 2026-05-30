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CUET-UG Exam Delayed Due To Tech Glitch, Afternoon Session To Begin At 4 PM: NTA

This was due to a technical glitch, that cropped up in the afternoon, that was subsequently resolved.

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CUET-UG Exam Delayed Due To Tech Glitch, Afternoon Session To Begin At 4 PM: NTA
This was due to a technical glitch, that cropped up in the afternoon, that was subsequently resolved.
Photo Source: Unsplash

CUET-UG 2026 examination will be undertaken at 4 p.m. in lieu of the previous time of 3 p.m. in select centres according to the National Testing Agency's (NTA) notification, communicated on 'X' on Saturday.

This was due to a technical glitch, that cropped up in the afternoon, that was subsequently resolved with candidates being given extra time as compensation to avoid a situation where any are at a disadvantage.

"TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET UG 2026 at some centres on Saturday. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged,” the NTA stated in an 'X' post.

The revised afternoon session timing will have the reporting/entry time from 2:30 p.m., with the exam starting at 4:00 p.m. instead of 3:00 p.m.

Morning-session candidates are also provided with the full duration of the paper and are to exit only after completing it.

"NTA sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students and parents," the post said.

The organisation further provided a helpline number for those with queries: +91-11-40759000.

ALSO READ: NEET Re-Exam Papers 'Sold' Online For Up To Rs 1 Lakh Despite CBI Probe: Report

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