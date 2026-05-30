Viral ChatGPT Image Prompt Explained: The AI Trend Taking Over X, Instagram And Reddit

A striking new digital art trend is sweeping across social media, changing the way holidaymakers preserve their travel memories. Tens of thousands of users are bypassing traditional photo filters in favour of sophisticated, AI-generated travel posters that look as though they belong on the front cover of a luxury travel magazine.

The Viral ChatGPT prompt trend allows everyday travellers to blend their own images with iconic landscapes using a single, cleverly styled AI prompt.

Instead of aiming for hyper-realism, this AI trend goes retro. It creates minimalist, vintage-style travel posters using soft pastel colours, grainy details, and simple lines.

The magic relies on a digital photography technique known as double exposure. AI uses the sharp profile of a traveller as the primary outline, then seamlessly layers a chosen destination, ranging from the historic forts of Jaipur to serene mountain ranges or sun-drenched beaches, within the silhouette.

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What Is The Viral ChatGPT Prompt?

The Viral ChatGPT prompt for creating such images is: “Create a minimalist vintage-style double-exposure travel poster for me. The main subject is a stylish Jaipur, Rajasthan depicted in a clear silhouette in profile, so it is easy to recognize the traveler based on the attached photo. The object is dressed decently for traveling around the world (simple clothes, neat style).”

Viral Examples Of ChatGPT image generator On X

Here's another image created by the ChatGPT image generator with a similar prompt.

“AI works wonders if used the right way,” posted another person.

Another thing you can do is to put up cinema stars against travel backgrounds of your choice.

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How To How to create AI images Yourself: Copy-paste this exact prompt

Open ChatGPT

Start a conversation.

Paste the prompt - “Create an ultra-premium cinematic travel poster in a sophisticated double-exposure editorial style. Use [CELEBRITY NAME] from [COUNTRY] as the main subject. Preserve the exact recognisable facial structure, hairstyle, expression, skin texture, and realistic likeness of the celebrity with photorealistic detail.”

Ask ChatGPT to generate an image.

Refine with styles like cinematic, anime, comic-book, editorial portrait, etc.

In this image, a user placed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan against an Indian backdrop.

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This trend shows that AI art is getting personal. Instead of creating random fictional images, people are using it to upgrade their own holiday photos. As summer travel kicks off across India, expect your social media feeds to be flooded with these elegant, vintage-style posters celebrating everyone's getaways.

A couple of weeks ago, OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman mentioned that India has become one of the fastest-growing markets for AI-generated visuals, with users creating more than one billion images using ChatGPT Images 2.0 within weeks of its rollout. Sharing the update on X, Altman stated that it was astonishing to see the scale at which Indian users were adopting the new image-generation tool. The GPT Image feature, was introduced by OpenAI in April.

Popular AI visual requests include "Cinematic Portrait", "Mini Me World", "Chibi Sticker Pack", and "Manga Comic Strip".

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