How This Man Cuts Temperature By 15 Degree Celcius In Heatwave Without AC

A viral video showing a low-cost rooftop cooling method has gained attention as heatwave intensifies across India, with a man claiming he reduced roof temperatures by nearly 15°C for under Rs 800. The DIY method reduces heat absorption without the need for air conditioners.

The Method

As explained in the video, a mixture is prepared by soaking lime powder in water overnight before adding the binder and waterproofing compound. The coating is then applied evenly across the rooftop after cleaning the surface properly. The man claimed the method can reduce dependence on air conditioners and coolers during extreme summer with temperatures reaching 44–45°C, and that he successfully bypassed spending Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 on an air conditioner.

In a detailed step-by-step video demonstration that has since gone viral, detailing the application process, the homeowner explained that the DIY cooling coat was created by mixing white chuna (lime powder) and Fevicol binder before spreading it evenly across the roof using a brush and roller. He recommended applying multiple layers for maximum efficacy, allowing the heat-reflective surface to dry completely under direct sunlight to achieve optimal results.

Benefits

While low-cost DIY roof cooling methods cannot completely replace air conditioners during extreme heatwaves, they offer a highly effective, budget-friendly alternative. Experts note that these reflective coatings significantly lower roof surface temperatures, reduce the amount of heat radiating into rooms, improve overall indoor comfort, and help homeowners cut down on electricity usage by lowering the demand on supplementary cooling systems.

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Experts and social media users noted that white reflective coatings are scientifically known to reduce roof heat absorption by reflecting sunlight instead of trapping it. However, several users also cautioned that actual results may vary depending on roof quality, weather conditions, and the materials used. This practical demonstration highlights why white reflective paints and lime-based coatings remain a staple in many hot regions during peak summer months.

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