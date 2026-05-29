'Say Hello To Your Wives': Trump To Lifts Hormuz Naval Blockade — 'Ship May Start Process Of Heading Home'

Signalling a possible easing of tensions in the crucial maritime corridor, US President Donald Trump on Friday said the “unprecedented Naval Blockade” imposed by the United States would now be lifted.

Trump made the announcement in a post on Truth Social while outlining his demands, hinting that he could approve a deal with Iran to extend the ceasefire.

“Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of ‘heading home!'” Trump wrote.

“Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President,” he added.

Meanwhile, amid anticipation over his approval of the MoU to extend the ceasefire, Trump said he would now meet with advisors in the Situation Room to make a final determination.

“No money will be exchanged until further notice. Other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to,” Trump added.

The US President also listed his demands, saying Iran must agree that it will never possess a nuclear weapon or bomb.

“The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, with no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated. We have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers. Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any remaining mines, which will not be many!”

He further stated that the enriched material, sometimes referred to as “nuclear dust”, would be unearthed by the United States, which, he claimed, along with China, is the only country with the mechanical capability to do so.

Trump said the “nuclear dust” would be unearthed in close coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, and then destroyed.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran's Parliament, said Iran secures concessions not through dialogue, but through missiles.

“We have no trust in guarantees or words — only actions are the measure. No action will be taken before the other side acts. The winner of any agreement is the one who is better prepared for war from the day after.”

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