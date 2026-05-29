Amid Trump's 'Blow Em Up' Threat, Iran's Araghchi Discusses Hormuz, Future Administration With Oman

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he had a "productive call" with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi in a statement released on Friday. This comes after US President Donald Trump has been criticising Oman in recent days, threatening to "blow up" the nation if it attempts to work with Tehran to jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz.

"We talked about Hormuz and its future management in accordance with international law and our sovereign obligations," Araghchi declared. "We welcome consultation with all surrounding states."

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Aragchi, while posting about the meeting on his X handle, said, "In a very productive call with FM @badralbusaidi, expressed Iran's solidarity with Oman in the face of any threat. We discussed Hormuz and its future administration in line with our sovereign responsibilities and international law. We welcome consultation with all neighbouring states."

Trump has escalated his threats against the Gulf ally by threatening to "aggressively" impose penalties on Oman if it assists Iran in establishing a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington would "not tolerate" either nation charging taxes to commercial ships in the vital canal, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared on Thursday.

In a social media post, Bessent stated, "Oman, in particular, should know that the US Treasury will aggressively target any actors – directly or indirectly – in facilitating tolls for the Strait, and any willing partners will be penalised."

"Any attempts by Iran to obstruct the free flow of commerce should be categorically rejected by all countries. The days of Tehran scaring the globe and the region are finished."

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Oman has not stated that it wants authority of the canal, which passes through its territory, but Iran has proposed that the governments of Tehran and Muscat work together to oversee the Hormuz Strait.

What motivates Washington's recent stance toward Oman is unclear. Threatening a close security and economic partner with sanctions and military force is extremely uncommon for the United States.

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